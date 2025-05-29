5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Pump Up the Healthy Love

The romance and comedy drama Pump Up the Healthy Love premiered on April 30, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Jun-young, Jung Eun-jin, Lee Mi-do, Lee Seung-woo, and Park Sung-yun. The series was helmed by directors Park Joon-soo and Choi Yeon-soo. It was penned by screenwriter Kim Ji-soo.

Ad

Pump Up the Healthy Love revolves around the love story of a gym manager, Do Hyeon-jung, and a travel agency planner, Lee Mi-ran. While the former emphasizes health in life, the latter is a foodie.

If the viewers liked the concept, storytelling, visuals, cast line-up, and other details of Pump Up the Healthy Love, they should binge-watch the five series listed below.

Seoul Busters, Gaus Electronics, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Pump Up the Healthy Love

1) Seoul Busters

Ad

Trending

Featuring Seoul Busters cast (Image via Instagram/@disneyplushotstarth)

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyeon-woo, Park Se-wan, and Lee Seung-woo

The comedy and romance drama Seoul Busters follows the story of the second violent crimes unit at Songwon Police, which is infamous for the lowest arrest rate. Following a failure, they lose their leader and are demoted. They enter a former daycare center. At the new place, strong and athletic, Dongbang Yu-bin takes charge of the team and embarks on a journey to solve cases together.

Ad

Although the drama revolves around a crime squad, it has certain comedic elements that align with the themes of Pump Up the Healthy Love.

2) Gaus Electronics

Featuring Gaus Electronics cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Kwak Dong-yeon, Go Sung-hee, Bae Hyeon-seong, Kang Min-ah, Baek Hyun-jin, and Heo Jung-do

The comedy and romance drama Gaus Electronics follows the love story and ordinary lives of young employees in the Marketing 3 Division of Gaus Electronics. It showcases how cheerful employee Lee Sang-sik falls for assistant manager Cha Na-rae.

Both Pump Up the Healthy Love and Gaus Electronics are directed by Park Joon-soo. Hence, viewers can enjoy the shows with similar comical elements.

Ad

3) Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale

Featuring Dreaming of Freaking Fairytale (Image via Instagram/@yjinp)

Where to watch: TVING and Prime Video

Ad

Cast: Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young, Kim Hyun-jin, Song Ji-woo, Baek Joo-hee, and Kim Chae-eun

The romance and office drama depict the story of a wealthy and arrogant CEO, Moon Chan-min, and Sin Jae-rim. The latter becomes a manager at the former's social club to escape poverty. Subsequently, she feels more independent, and love blooms between the couple.

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale and Pump Up the Healthy Love incorporates the themes of self-respect, empowerment, and comical elements.

Ad

4) Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Featuring Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Prime Video, and HBO Max

Ad

Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-yoon, Gyeong Su-jin, Cho Hye-jung

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo depicts the romance between promising collegiate female weightlifter Kim Bok-joo and swimmer Jung Joon-hyung. Despite multiple differences, fate plays its role and brings them together.

Both Pump Up the Healthy Love and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo incorporate themes of sports, fitness, gym, romance, dreams, friendship, aspirations, and other comical elements.

5) Oh My Venus

Featuring Oh My Venus cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: So Ji-sub, Shin Min-ah, Jung Gyu-woon, and Yoo In-young

The romance and comedy drama Oh My Venus follows the story of a Hollywood personal trainer, Kim Yeong-ho, and a lawyer, Jang Joo-eun. The former returns to South Korea after facing a scandal. Meanwhile, the latter hires Yeong-ho as her personal trainer. During training, they become close and develop a meaningful bond.

Both Oh My Venus and Pump Up the Healthy Love revolved around a female protagonist, determined to secure a healthy body after an ugly breakup.

Ad

Pump Up the Healthy Love is available to stream on Wavve and Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More