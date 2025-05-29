5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Unwritten Seoul

The slice-of-life and romance Korean drama Our Unwritten Seoul premiered on May 24, 2025. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Jae-in, Im Chul-soo, Jang Young-nam, and others.

Featuring Park Bo-young (Image via @NetflixKR/X)

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for Our Unwritten Seoul has been provided below:

"Identical twin sisters with opposite lives - one a former athlete living freely, the other a corporate perfectionist switch places with each other, despite their contrasting personalities."

If you enjoy the high-intensity drama shown in Our Unwritten Seoul or are a fan of the cast, here are our recommendations for similar binge-worthy dramas.

Switch: Change the World, I Have a Lover, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Unwritten Seoul

1) Who Are You: School 2015

Featuring Who Are You: School 2015 cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, KBS World, and Kocowa

Cast: Kim So-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Yook Sung-jae, and Lee Pil-mo

The romance and teen drama Who Are You: School 2015 revolved around the students of Sekang High School, one of the most prestigious and respected private educational institutions in Seoul's Gangnam district.

The series followed the story of the popular girl, Go Eun-byul, and her identical twin, Lee Eun-bin, who had a different life. While the former had access to luxuries, the latter was bullied and resided in an orphanage.

Subsequently, Eun-byul vanished into thin air, and her twin sister Eun-bin was mistaken for her. She started living her sister's life. Similar to Our Unwritten Seoul, Who Are You: School 2015 explores themes such as twin sisters swapping each other's lives, bullying, and difficult childhood.

2) Law School

Featuring Law School cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye-young, and Lee Jung-eun

The Law School is the story of criminal law professor Yang Jong-hoon, who encouraged his students to perform better in their studies. Meanwhile, the top student, Han Joon-hwi, had a hidden side who scored perfect marks. Another student, Kang Sol-a, who overcame extreme poverty, struggled to get good marks among the intelligent students but never gave up.

Similar to Our Unwritten Seoul, Law School involved the concept of twins, sensitive issues, hardworking students, poverty, and more.

3) Catch the Ghost

Featuring Kim Seon-ho in Catch the Ghost (Image via Prime Video website)

Where to watch: Prime Video and Roku

Cast: Kim Seon-ho, Moon Geun-young, Jung Eugene, and Ki Do-hoon

The crime and thriller drama Catch the Ghost follows the story of an ambitious woman with a strong sense of justice, Yoo-ryung, who has the habit of going after criminals. However, she always got into trouble and ended up executing rash actions.

At the Wangsimni station, she met the constabulary chief, who believed in avoiding extreme cases and stability. But he ended up solving the issues caused by Yoo-ryung's activities.

Similar to Law School, Catch the Ghost involves the story of a twin sister, crime, bullying, sisterly love, and legal plots.

4) Switch: Change the World

Featuring Switch: Change the World cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa

Cast: Jang Geun-suk, Han Ye-ri, and Jung Woong-in

The thriller and crime Korean Drama Switch: Change the World followed the story of a young prosecutor, Oh Ha-ra, who met a man who looked similar to her senior, Baek Joon-soo. She was looking for someone to replace him and encountered the conman, Sa Do-chan. Subsequently, he uses his skills to catch the criminals who were in the way of delivering justice.

Similar to Our Unwritten Seoul, the series Switch: Change the World centers around the theme of people who look similar but have different personality traits.

5) I Have a Lover

Featuring I Have a Lover cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, SBS World, iWant TFC, and Kocowa

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Ji Jin-hee, Park Han-byul, and Lee Kyu-han

The romance and melodrama I Have A Lover followed the story of an ambitious and successful lawyer, Hae-gang, who wanted to climb the ladder of society. However, she got into a major accident and subsequently lost all of her memories. Later, she met Baek-seok and started living as her twin sister, Yong-gi.

Similar to Our Unwritten Seoul, I Have a Lover followed the concept of twin sisters and different people with the same faces.

Our Unwritten Seoul is available to stream on Netflix.

