5 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Haunted Palace   

The historical and comedy drama The Haunted Palace premiered on April 18, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Yook Sung-jae, Bona, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Sang-ho, and Kil Hae-yeon. It was helmed by director Yoon Sung-shik and penned by screenwriter Yoon Soo-jung, respectively.

Featuring Yook Sung-jae and Bona (Image via @sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

The Haunted Palace followed the story of a government officer, Yoon-gab, with a decent reputation and handsome appeal. However, his body became possessed by an Imoogi creature who was related to Yeo-ri. Yeo-ri had special divine spirits and was the granddaughter of a popular shaman. Immogi needed Yeo-ri's body to cross Heaven, which the latter did not allow. The series would showcase how Yoon-gab, King Lee-sung, and Yeo-ri would eliminate the ghosts.

If the viewers liked The Haunted Palace, its storyline, concept, and actors, they could binge-watch dramas similar to it.

Mr. Queen, Alchemy of Souls, A Korean Odyssey, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked The Haunted Palace

1) Mr.Queen

Featuring Mr.Queen cast (Image via CJnDrama/Instagram)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu, and Netflix

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun

The comedy and romance drama, Mr.Queen, revolved around the South Korean chef Jang Bong-hwan, who possessed the body of Queen Kim So-yong after being transported to ancient times. Subsequently, he was involved in a series of banter with King Cheol Jong, who was a mere puppet of his mother-in-law, Queen Sun-won. It was adapted from the novel, The Promotion Record of a Crown Princess.

Similar to The Haunted Palace, Mr.Queen revolved around the themes of spirit possession, political power, a similar historical setting, humor, and the same director.

2) Alchemy of Souls

Featuring Alchemy of Souls cast (Image via @NetflixKR/X)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, and Shin Seung-ho

Set in the fictional country of Daeho, young mages used to twist their fate by using the alchemy of souls, which was a way to swap a soul between two bodies. Subsequently, an elite and talented assassin, Naksu's soul got trapped in the feeble body of a servant, Mu-deok, who was blind.

On the other side, the young and ambitious master of the Jang Family, Jang Uk, seeks the help of Naksu to change his destiny. It is to be noted that the drama had two seasons.

Similar to The Haunted Palace, Alchemy of Souls has been centered around the soul exchange, palace conspiracy, fantasy elements, and other themes.

3) A Korean Odyssey

Featuring A Korean Odyssey cast (Image via @CJndrama/X)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Tubi

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, Lee Hong-ki, and Jang Gwang

A Korean Odyssey was adapted from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

The story followed the conflict between Son O-Gong and Woomawang, who tried their way to fight the evil spirits and find the light in the darkness. Meanwhile, Son Oh-gong had made a deal with Seon-mi about twenty-five years ago. According to the contract, he had to reach out to her whenever she called him and provide protection in exchange for his freedom.

Similar to The Haunted Palace, A Korean Odyssey had the deity connected with the mortal girl, and they tried to fight as many spirits as possible.

4) Night Watchman's Journal

Featuring Diary of a Night Watchman (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Jung II-woo, Go Sung-hee, U-Know, Seo Yea-ji, Yoon Tae-young

The historical and supernatural drama Night Watchman's Journal is set against the background of the Joseon Dynasty, where the young watchmen fought demons. The place had a dark side where the bad guys would use the evil spirits for their own selfish gains. On the other side, the palace was filled with plans from the two sides who wanted to capture power and throw the king from his position.

Similar to The Haunted Palace, Night Watchman's Journal revolved around ghosts and demons threatening the Palace and its stability.

5) Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Featuring the Tale of the Nine-Tailed cast (Image via @CJndrama/X)

Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, and Kim Bum

The romance and fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed followed the story of a mythical nine-tailed fox, aka gumiho, who had to reside in a country after losing his position as a God. He was living as a human to find his lost love, who might have reincarnated as a human being.

Similar to The Haunted Palace, the series Tale of the Nine-Tailed had the same non-human male lead and a female protagonist who could see ghosts.

The Haunted Palace is available to stream on Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve.

