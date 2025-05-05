4 K-dramas to watch if you Liked Business as Usual

The South Korean romance K-drama Business as Usual featured Seong Seung-ha, Chae Jong-hyeok, Jung Do-myung, and Lee Ui-seop, directed by Min Chae-yeon. The drama premiered on April 3, 2025, and concluded on May 8, 2025. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"Office worker Kim Min Jun feels stuck at 30. When his ex Jin Hwan becomes his new colleague after 8 years, Min Jun struggles with his lack of progress while Jin Hwan remains confident and attractive, complicating their workplace dynamic."

Featuring Business as Usual cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

While waiting for the new episodes of Business as Usual, viewers could binge-watch the four dramas mentioned below, similar to it.

The New Employee, Jun & Jun, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Business as Usual

1) The New Employee

Featuring New Employee Cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Tubi

Cast: Kwon-hyuk, Moon Ji-yong, Choi Si-hun, and Baek Ji-hye

The romance and business K-drama The New Employee was adapted from the web novel of the same name, authored by Moscareto. It followed the story of a virgin guy, Seung-hyun, who was in his late twenties. After getting a chance to work as an intern, he ran into a handsome guy, Kim Jong-chan, who happened to be his boss, and ultimately, they fell in love. The show was helmed by director Kim Jho Kwang-soo and penned by screenwriter Yoon Mi-hee.

Similar to K-drama Business as Usual, The New Employee was set against the backdrop of an office setting. They both promoted the Korean BL romance, which had a formal origin.

2) Jun & Jun

Featuring Jun & Jun (Image via Apple TV Website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and WeTV

Cast: Ki Hyun-woo, Yang Jun-mo, Jo Chan-hyun, Park Hyeong-seop, and Yeo-reum

The comedy and romance K-drama Jun & Jun depicted the story of an ex-idol Lee Jun, who gave up his passion for music and joined a cosmetics firm as an intern. At the workplace, he was reunited with a flirtatious manager, Choi Jun. The duo started having mixed feelings for each other. The series was penned by director Kim Eun-hye and penned by screenwriter Yoon Na-ra.

Similar to Business as Usual, Jun & Jun's protagonist shared a past and subsequently reunited with their crush. It also took place in an office setting where they developed and grew with each other.

3) Let Free The Curse of Taekwondo

Featuring Let Free The Curse of Taekwondo (Image via IMDB website)

Where to watch: iQIYI and Wavve

Cast: Kim Nu-rim, Lee-sun, Jang Yeon-woo, Yoo Ha-bok, and others

The romance K-drama Let Free The Curse of Taekwondo followed the story of a high schooler, Do-hoe, who did not like the violent surroundings of his father's remote Taekwondo gym. However, things started changing when a young and cheerful guy, Ju-yeong, arrived at the place to major in the said sport. The series was helmed by director and screenwriter Hwang Da-seul.

Similar to Business as Usual, Let Free The Curse of Taekwondo showcased a couple reuniting after a decade. They both broke up due to various reasons and met again in magical circumstances.

4) Our Dating Sim

Featuring Our Dating Sim (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Lee Seung-gyu, Lee Jong-hyuk, Yu Seong-yong, Jung Jin-woo, and Sung Ryung

The business and romance K-drama Our Dating Sim followed the story of two men who have been friends since their high school days. However, as time passed, they grew apart. As destiny had other plans, they encountered each other at the workplace again, and love ignited between them. It was helmed by director Kim Hyun-hee and penned by screenwriter Lee Yun-seul.

Similar to Business as Usual, Our Dating Sim showcased how the old lovers were reunited and gave each other a second chance at love.

Business as Usual is available to stream on Rakuten Viki and iQIYI.

