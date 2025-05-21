4 K-dramas of Go Min-si to watch if you liked her in Tastefully Yours

The South Korean actress Go Min-si played the role of female protagonist Mo Yeon-ju in the romance and comedy drama Tastefully Yours. Yeon-ju was an ambitious and dedicated chef who owned a one-table dining restaurant in a remote part of the country. Her life gets upside down after the arrogant Han Beom-u (played by Kang Ha-neul), the key figure associated with a huge food company, encounters her.

Ad

Featuring Tastefully Yours cast (Image via Instagram/@gominsi)

The Tastefully Yours actress has been entertaining the viewers with her straightforward and unique character, Mo Yeon-ju, who would never compromise on the quality of good ingredients. Despite being overburdened with overdue bills and other debt, she strived to serve customers with high-quality food. The artist's role inspired the audience to chase their dreams and passion, no matter how small or big.

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, for viewers who liked Go Min-si in Tastefully Yours, here are four other shows to binge-watch that feature her.

Youth of May, Sweet Home, The Frog, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Go Min-si in Tastefully Yours

1) Youth of May

Featuring Youth of May cast (Image via X/@KBS_drama)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Prime Video

Ad

Cast: Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Lee Sang-yi, Geum Sae-rok

Set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising in May 1980, Youth of May depicted a poignant love story of Hee-tae and Myung-hee. While the former was a top student at the Seoul National University under the College of Medicine department, he operated an illegal clinic for students hiding from the government. Subsequently, a factory worker was injured during a protest, and Hee-tae had to take his father's help to treat the wounded.

Ad

Hee-tae had to meet a potential marriage partner in exchange for taking his father's help. During the meeting, he encountered Myung-hee and developed feelings for her. Meanwhile, Myung-hee was a struggling nurse who wanted to pursue education in a foreign country.

Go Min-si played the role of a nurse and the sole breadwinner of her family, Myung-hee. She had faced all kinds of hardships in life and wanted to study abroad. She is strong and ambitious and never loses resilience in challenging times.

Ad

2) Sweet Home

Featuring Sweet Home cast (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, Kim Nam-hee, Go Min-si

Sweet Home has three seasons. The drama showcased the story of Cha Hyun-soo, who migrated to a new apartment following an incident with his family. However, he was disturbed when unusual events started happening in the building, and people started turning into monsters. The series was adapted from the eponymous webtoon, authored by Kim Carnby and Hwang-young.

Go Min-si played the role of Eun-hyuk's grumpy adoptive sister, Lee Eun-yu, who loved ballet. However, she had to quit the performance dance after getting an injury to her foot.

Ad

3) The Frog

Featuring The Frog cast (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si, Lee Jung-eun

Set against a summer setting, Jeong Yeong-ha owned a vacation cottage established in the woods. However, his peaceful surroundings were disturbed by the sudden appearance of Yoo Seong-a, a mysterious and strange woman. The same cottage was run by Koo Sang-jun, who lost everything one summer.

Go Min-si played the character of a mysterious woman named Yoo Seong-a, who shook the life of Jeong Yeong-ha for unknown reasons.

Ad

4) Secret Boutique

Featuring Secret Boutique cast (Image via The Story Works, SBS TV)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Kim Sun-ah, Jang Mi-hee, Park Hee-bon, Go Min-si, Kim Jae-young, Kim Tae-hoon

The thriller and political drama Secret Boutique showcased the story of a poor Jenny Kang who walked the ladder of social status dramatically. After leaving her job at a bathhouse in Gangnam, she began a new job as a housemaid in a conglomerate family. She emerged successful and launched J Boutique.

Simultaneously, she worked as a lobbyist and got involved in an international city development project. The actress played the role of Lee Hyeon-ji in the thriller drama Secret Boutique.

Ad

Tastefully Yours is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More