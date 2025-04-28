What is a Martha in The Handmaid's Tale? Explained

The sixth season of The Handmaid's Tale premiered its first three episodes on Hulu in the US on April 8, 2025. Created by Bruce Miller, the series is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 book of the same name. Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang served as showrunners for the final installment.

Set in a dystopian world following the Second American Civil War, the series features a totalitarian society known as the Republic of Gilead. In this society, fundamentalists treat women as the property of the state, grappling with a declining birth rate and various environmental disasters. Fertile women, referred to as Handmaids, endure childbearing slavery.

The series also introduces another class of women called Marthas, who are mistreated by the people of Gilead. A Martha is an infertile woman tasked with working as a domestic servant for the families of Commanders or in domestic industries like laundries. Throughout the six seasons, their backgrounds and significance are explored in great depth.

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to consist of ten episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 41-60 minutes. According to IMDb, the series boasts a positive approval rating of 8.3/10 based on over 275,000 reviews thus far.

Everything to know about a Martha from The Handmaid's Tale

In The Handmaid's Tale, Marthas are depicted as a social class of women employed as servants, cooks, and housekeepers. Unmarried and infertile women from low-ranking minorities are assigned as Marthas for high-ranking families. Unlike Handmaids, they retain their names and receive tokens for their services; women cannot be compensated with money in Gilead society.

Typically, a Martha wears muted greyish-green robes and aprons, along with headscarves to cover their hair. They often engage in gossip and maintain a friendly rapport, creating a communication network of their own. Additionally, they serve as nannies for the children of the families they work for. The name Martha is derived from the Bible, referencing one of Jesus' friends who is pragmatic and focused on domestic concerns.

One of the Marthas, Rita, plays a vital role throughout the series. After losing her son in the war, who died fighting the resistance, she is employed as a Martha under the new regime. As her discontent grows, she begins to challenge Gilead for its injustices against women. She also befriends and helps June Osborne, a housemaid to Commander Fred Waterford.

Amanda Brugel portrays Rita Blue, the assigned Martha at the Waterford House. Other notable Marthas appearing in The Handmaid's Tale include Cora, Beth, Dr. Hodgson, and Doris.

What is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 all about?

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale premiered its first three episodes on April 8, 2025. This concluding installment continues June's fight against Gilead as she escapes to Canada. The season delves into themes of hope, courage, and rebellion as June and others navigate the complexities of overthrowing the evil Gilead society.

The series will also focus on Serena Joy's transformation as she seeks to reform the totalitarian state while grappling with her own moral battles. It will wrap up the storyline surrounding June's search for her daughter, Hannah.

The sixth episode of the final season, titled Surprise, is set to be released on Hulu in the US on April 29, 2025. Viewers can expect new episodes every Tuesday. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

