The Handmaid's Tale season 6: The mysterious link between Janine and Commander Bell that no one saw coming

As The Handmaid's Tale season 6 continues its final season on Hulu, tensions are building throughout Gilead, especially within the closed and deadly walls of Jezebels. Amongst the numerous emotional and tactical subcurrents of this season, one plotline has proven to be especially engrossing: the poisonous struggle for power between Janine and a new villain, Commander Bell.

Their unsettling dynamic mirrors the larger theme of control and subversion in Gilead but also raises fresh stakes and possibilities for Janine, one of the series' most tragic and resilient characters.

Though The Handmaid's Tale season 6 develops a number of central arcs, June's resistance, Serena's survival, and Commander Lawrence's political aspirations, it is Janine's involvement with Bell that brings a powerful mix of psychological tension and subtle rebellion.

In the recent episode, Bell's possessiveness and Janine's increasing realization of her strategic value are at the forefront, leading to a potentially explosive conclusion. In The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, Janine uses Commander Bell’s dangerous obsession with her as leverage in a high-stakes bid for survival and freedom.

What is the connection between Janine and Commander Bell in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Commander Bell, who debuted in The Handmaid's Tale season 6, is one of the upper-level officials entrusted with running day-to-day business within Jezebels. Although his function could have kept a low profile, his preoccupation with Janine has made him an extremely important plot detail.

Bell was depicted as moody, bossy, and possessive. His fixation on Janine is presented as being more than just attraction, it's a claim of dominance, an effort to assert ownership over her as personal property in a society already defined by exploitation and dehumanization.

Bell's jealousy is especially palpable in one pivotal moment: when Janine sneaks away to have an intimate conversation with Commander Joseph Lawrence. The act is subtle, but Bell's response is not.

His fury erupts, not just out of personal jealousy but also over a perceived loss of control over someone he sees as his own. This exchange highlights the power imbalance between them. Bell possesses structural power, but Janine possesses psychological leverage.

This dynamic is key to the show's larger inquiry into coercion and resistance. Janine, long living on the fringes of power, initially as a Handmaid, then as Jezebels, suddenly finds herself in a vulnerable situation where her influence, while tenuous, can be used for possible advantage.

What does Janine do in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

In the recent episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, Janine is observed moving within her relationship with Bell both cautiously and deceptively. Though she remains subjected to the Gileadian traumas, a new change in her behavior can be observed, one that indicates a greater awareness of the political and emotional vulnerabilities surrounding her.

Instead of confronting Bell head-on, Janine uses his fixation. She is watchful not to provoke him openly, but she employs his possessiveness as a protection and, more effectively, as an enticement.

She politely but firmly prompts Commander Lawrence to intervene. With the knowledge that Bell sees Lawrence as a threat, Janine sows seeds of resentment, softly triggering Lawrence's paternal instincts.

Though the show does not directly affirm whether Lawrence acts out of strategy or self-concern, it is evident that Janine is manipulating behind the scenes albeit quietly in her bid to ensure her own protection.

There are also indicators that Janine is cooperating or at least keeping an eye out for Mayday, the extralegal rebellion organization. There has been speculation amongst some viewers that Mayday was going to attack Jezebels so they could liberate her.

This theory takes hold in the new episode, where cryptic conversation and charged interactions imply that Janine might be more a part of the resistance than she lets on. But the danger of her getting caught in the middle gives the plot emotional depth.

Janine's plan is not without its dangers. Bell's unpredictability, coupled with the constant threat of punishment in Gilead, places her continually in danger. But for the first time in a few seasons, Janine is no longer merely acting: she is plotting. Whether this will culminate in her escape, ongoing entrapment, or even martyrdom is to be determined.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

