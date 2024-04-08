Choi Siwon, Jung In-sun, Lee Tae-hwan and more officially set to lead TV Chosun drama DNA Lover

On April 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports World reported that Choi Siwon, Jung In-sun, Lee Tae-hwan, and Jung Yoo-jin are confirmed for the upcoming TV Chosun drama DNA Lover. It will be helmed by the director Sung Chi-wook, known for the smash hit Netflix series Tomorrow, and penned by screenwriter Jung Soo-min, who has previously contributed to Born Again.

DNA Lover, also known as DNA Reobeo, is an upcoming comedy and romance drama that will take over the TV Chosun's Saturday & Sunday 21:10 time slot. The particular time slot was previously occupied by the drama My Happy Ending.

DNA Lover is slated to premiere in June 2024

The upcoming romance and comedy drama delves into the life of an ambitious woman named Han So-jin. Being a genetic researcher, she had many relationships which did not work out for one reason or the other. She eventually tries to find love and her desired person through genes. According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for DNA Lover is as follows:

"A romantic comedy in which Han So Jin, a genetic researcher who has failed countless relationships, finds a mate of her own through genes."

DNA Lover is slated to premiere in June 2024 with sixteen episodes. It will be aired on Saturday and Sunday on TV Chosun domestically. The duration of each episode will reportedly be one hour and ten minutes.

Choi Siwon is set to chronicle the character of a genius obstetrician who is highly easily affected by the small changes in his life. Throughout his life, he had always captured women's hearts. However, he breaks up with them if they become highly suspicious and controlling regarding his life. The actor recently made a guest appearance in the drama Death's Game.

He is known for series, including Work Later, Drink Now Season 2, Love is for Suckers, She Was Pretty, Fall in Love With You Again and others. Choi Siwon is reportedly in talks to star in upcoming dramas such as Billion Dollar Heir and Planners Capital.

Meanwhile, Jung In-sun will portray the character of a genetic researcher, Han So-jin, the female protagonist of the upcoming drama DNA Lover. She is a freak when it comes to genes and has been searching for a partner who would match her ambitious goals.

Jung In-sun has appeared in several dramas, including How to be Thirdy, Psychopathic Diary, Eulachacha Waikiki, Naked Fireman, Terius Behind Me, Let Me Be Your Knight, and others.

Additionally, Lee Tae-hwan and Jung Yoo-jin will take on the roles of Seo Kang-hoon and Jang Mi-eun, respectively.

Jung Yoo-jin (Jung Eugene) will chronicle the character of Yeon-woo's ex-girlfriend, Jang Mi-eun. Due to her strong personality, she decided never to let herself cry over a man and believed in being independent despite circumstances.

She has previously appeared in hit dramas, including Celebrity, Curtain Call, All That We Loved, Remarriage and Desires, Romance is a Bonus Book, Catch the Ghost, Moorim School, Because It's the First Time, and others.

Lee Tae-hwan will showcase his charm through firefighter Seo Kang-hoon in the upcoming romance drama DNA Lover. He is set to play the second male lead's role as he would have a crush on the female lead, Han So-jin. Despite his busy schedule, he would always keep her first on his priority list.

He is described as a person with strong determination, and once he sets his mind on a person or a thing, he will do anything to achieve his goals.

The actor has appeared in several dramas, including Touch, Farming Academy seasons one and two, My Golden Life, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Father, I'll Take Care of You, Pride and Prejudice, One Fine Day in October, and others.

Meanwhile, the supporting actors line-up includes Joo Hee-jae and Seo Ji-young. While the former will chronicle the role of So-jin's senior at work, the latter will play the role of So-jin's mother in the upcoming drama DNA Lover. The planning producer and producer for the drama are Jung Hee-suk and Park Kyung-soo, respectively.

More about Choi Siwon and Jung In-sun

Choi Siwon is a South Korean pop singer and actor under the SM Entertainment. Being a member of the boy group Super Junior and sub-group Super Junior-M, he debuted with the group in 2005. The actor is not only popular in South Korea, but is a household name in China.

He featured in Chinese-language shows that gained him popularity. Furthermore, he comes under the four South Korean artists to be on a Chinese postage stamp. The idol is best known for his role in the Hong Kong historical film A Battle of Wits and is set to appear in a new Chinese drama, Billion Dollar Heir.

Jung In-sun is one of the prominent South Korean actresses under H& Entertainment. Being a child actress, she has appeared in a series of works that gained widespread popularity.

The actress has bagged numerous accolades, including the Rising Star Award at Asia Artist Awards 2018, Special Achievement Award at Korean Contemporary Dancer's Night 2022, Excellence Award at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards, Rookie Award in Female Category at SBS Entertainment Awards 2019, and others.

The K-drama community is excited to see how Choi Siwon and Jung In-sun will weave appealing chemistry through DNA Lover.