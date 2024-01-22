On January 21, 2024, CNN mentioned how BTS' Kim Namjoon is a major factor in popularizing South Korean literature in Brazil. Fans are well aware of the idol's admiration for literature, including his favorite thought-provoking novels and books. Kim Namjoon has often been spotted reading or with a book in hand, and the idol frequently shares excerpts from the same on his Instagram story. The rapper also draws inspiration from these excerpts when composing his songs.

As soon as fans got to know about Kim Namjoon's role in increasing the popularity of South Korean literature in Brazil, they took to social media to talk about the same. Many confessed that the idol's recommendations have once again generated their interest and curiosity in books.

"He's inspiring": Fans are complimenting Kim Namjoon for his intriguing choice of books

In the article published by CNN, the outlet highlighted how several book clubs have been launched, following recommendations by the leader of BTS. They further pointed out that the Brazilian edition of I Want to Die, But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee features the phrase on its cover:

"Book recommended by Namjoon from BTS"

In Bon Voyage 3 episode 1, fans spotted the novel I want to Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki in the Lonely singer's room, quickly realizing that the idol must be reading it. The outlet also stated that due to Kim Namjoon's recommendation, the aforementioned Korean best-selling novel skyrocketed in sales, as fans began purchasing it to read.

As the novel carries the BTS leader's name on its cover, it showcases how literature lovers in Brazil continue to admire the group leader for his thought-provoking book suggestions that resonate with them.

As soon as fans got to know about how the Lonely singer continues to boost the popularity of South Korean literature in Brazil through his recommendations, they took to social media to shower praise on the idol for inspiring them to become better individuals. Fans are proud as CNN Brazil has cited the leader of BTS for the popularization of South Korean literature in Brazil.

Meanwhile, several books recommended by Kim Namjoon, including The Vapor Trail (also called Non-luck) by Kim Aeran, The Stranger by Albert Camus, 1984 by George Orwell, Demian by Hermann Hesse, 1Q84 by Haruki Murakami, and others, have gained attention and witnessed the increase in sales following the Bicycle singer's recommendations.

In other news, BTS' RM recently graduated from his five-week basic military training and was deployed to his designated unit in the military, where he will serve for his remaining time. He is expected to return in 2025, after completing his mandatory military service over the course of eighteen months.