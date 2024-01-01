"OMYGOD THEY GOT PHONE TIME": Fans react as Kim Namjoon likes rpwprpwprpwp's Instagram post while in military

On January 1, 2024, fans observed that BTS' Kim Namjoon liked a recent post shared by the mysterious account @rpwprpwprpwp while he is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, indicating that he is able to use his phone finally.

In December, the Lonely singer along with Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service and since then the duo has been undergoing basic military training.

As Kim Namjoon liked the latest post shared by the aforementioned account, fans were overjoyed and took to social media to share their opinion regarding the recent activity of the leader of the group on Instagram.

"PLS COME BACK HOME": Fans can't get enough of that Kim Namjoon was active on social media

As Kim Namjoon is currently in the military, serving his country the usage of phone time is limited and soldiers are not allowed to use it beyond a certain duration.

Meanwhile, the leader of BTS liked posts from a mysterious account shared on Instagram on December 27, 2023. In the post, the rapper is featured donning a suit while standing somewhere, radiating an eerie atmosphere.

The mysterious account was created by Kim Namjoon himself on November 22, 2023, and he shared it on his official Instagram @rkive, posting a blank image. He also added the username of his mysterious account to the biography of his official account.

As soon as fans noticed that Kim Namjoon was active on Instagram and even liked a post, they were over the moon and moved to tears as they started missing him more. They were also glad that the singer was active and spent his time on social media according to his wish.

They also stated that the new year has started with good news, and they are eagerly waiting for more posts shared by the mysterious account associated with the leader of BTS.

Fans are reacting to RM liking rpwprpwprpwp's Instagram post while in the military:

Meanwhile, on his mysterious account, rpwprpwprpwp, the leader of BTS has shared a series of posts providing a glimpse behind the scenes of some shooting or filming.

However, no official announcement regarding his music has been made by the leader's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, yet. Fans are speculating that the mysterious account will continue to update fans with unseen pictures of the singer while he stays in the military.

The Lonely singer is set to serve his country for over eighteen months and is expected to return by 2025.