“Wootteo slander in disguise": Fans react after BTS' RM’s latest post on his mystery Instagram account while enlisted

On December 19, 2023, BTS' RM's mysterious Instagram account @rpwprpwprpwp shared a post featuring him and an unidentified person.

Kim Namjoon launched the mysterious account on November 22 through a post on his official Instagram account, @rkvive, where he tagged the username of his mysterious account @rpwprpwprpwp and added a 2024 hashtag in the caption.

He also added the username of the account to his @rkvive's Instagram account bio, leading fans to speculate that he might release new music or an album in 2024.

As a new post popped up on the aforementioned mysterious account, fans hilariously pointed out BTS' Jin's alternate account, @wootteo, which he opened during the promotions of his digital single The Astronaut.

Wootteo is an adorable animated figure, and fans hilariously stated that Jin's account hasn't posted anything since 2022, thus making it a kind of slander against it, as BTS' RM's account is rumored to be active while he is enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Expand Tweet

"Big project is coming': Fans can't wait to see what BTS' RM’s mysterious account will post in future

As BTS' RM enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with fellow group member Jimin, fans have not received any updates from the members on their social media accounts.

However, on December 19, BTS' RM's aforementioned alternate account shared an update where he was spotted with a man posing for a photo, raising curiosity about who posted it and leaving others wondering if the account will continue to update fans while he is away in the military.

Fans also got emotional and stated that Kim Namjoon might have asked his team to share updates with them, so that they do not feel lonely and will be able to get to know about the BTS leader.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were also hilariously targeting Jin's Wootteo, who has not updated fans about anything related to Jin on his account. They stated that he is a traitor and went to a Coldplay concert while the singer is serving in the army. They accused him of enjoying alone and not updating fans about the Epiphany singer.

Meanwhile, the idol has also updated fans with several aesthetic and vintage photos on the aforementioned mysterious account, sharing scenes where he is spotted filming for something unannounced. Fans can't stop speculating that he was working on his new album, single, or project.

Observing the pictures posted on his account, fans are over the moon, stating that the idol must have enjoyed the process of filming his upcoming project by looking at the giggles of the idol in the posts.

BTS' RM is set to serve in the military for eighteen months and is expected to make a return to the K-pop industry in 2025.