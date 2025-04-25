Yoon Hyun-min reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming weekend drama Splendid Days   

On April 24, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Yoon Hyun-min was in talks to star in the upcoming weekend drama Splendid Days. He would be joined by actors Jung II-woo, Jung In-sun, and Lee Tae-ran. According to the publication, they have finished the script reading process and are heading for the filming.

Splendid Days would depict the meaning of having a family. It would present the dynamics between the older generation and children, empathizing with each other's pain and trauma.

Yoon Hyun-min will portray the only son of a conglomerate family in the upcoming Splendid Days

The family and life drama Splendid Days will be helmed by director Kim Hyung-seok. He has been famous for shows such as Cheat On Me, If You Can, Oh My Venus, My Husband Got A Family, Love Marriage, Sad Goodbye, and others.

Splendid Days would be penned by screenwriter So Hyun-kyung, known for dramas such as My Golden Life, Twenty Again, Prosecutor Princess, Shining Inheritance, and more. According to the media outlet, if Yoon Hyun-min accepted the casting offer, he would play the role of only child of a wealthy conglomerate family.

In recent news, Yoon Hyun-min dropped a short-form drama, Psychopath Yeo Soon-jung, in March 2025. He was currently occupied in performing the play Beginning on the stage. The male artist was also confirmed to join the SBS Entertainment program My Little Old Boy.

Meanwhile, the actor will make his much-anticipated drama comeback to the small screen for the first time in two years. He last appeared in the ENA drama Look! Deborah!, which premiered in May 2023. It will be his first KBS drama in the last five years since he appeared in That Guy is That Guy. It was concluded in September 2020.

The actor kick-started his career in 2007 with the musical Spring Awakening. He later made his debut with the OCN drama Joseon Mystery Detective Jeong Yak-yong. He went on to play his first protagonist role in the family drama, My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol, in 2015. Subsequently, he rose to prominence after appearing in the crime drama Tunnel.

Splendid Days is slated to premiere in August, following the conclusion of Please Take Care of the Five Eagle Brothers.

