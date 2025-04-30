From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: 5 K-dramas reclassified as limited series with no scope for season renewal

Netflix and Korean networks alike are quietly signaling that many high-profile K-dramas are one-and-done projects. Recent industry reports note that popular series such as Crash Landing on You (2020) and Business Proposal (2022) have been relabeled as “Limited Series,” effectively meaning no second season is planned.
Netflix’s engagement data and news coverage emphasize that a limited series tag explicitly indicates the story was conceived as complete. Netflix’s own listings now classify many K-drama hits as limited runs.
In a recent data release, Netflix reconfirmed that titles including Business Proposal, Crash Landing on You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, My Liberation Notes, and Something in the Rain have been switched to “Limited Series” status.
Major K-dramas already deemed one-season shows
Beyond Netflix originals, many cable and network dramas are ending with no sequel. Queen of Tears (tvN, 2024) became the network’s highest-rated series ever—yet Netflix has not renewed it.
Likewise, tvN’s space-set romance K-drama When the Stars Gossip (2025) was already discussed as a standalone, with no official word of a follow-up. Furthermore, When the Stars Gossip was billed as a limited series from the start.
On cable, the slice-of-life K-drama Welcome to Samdalri (JTBC, 2023–24) wrapped up after one run. Despite solid weekend ratings, the network never announced a second season.
Notably, many old favorites have similarly remained single-season affairs. Cable K-dramas like Forecasting Love and Weather (JTBC, 2022) ended inconclusively. In fact, a Netflix tracking site lists these and fellow K-drama hits like Our Blues (tvN, 2022) and The Good Bad Mother (jTBC, 2023) under “K-Dramas Confirmed To Not Return for Season 2.”
1) Crash Landing on You
Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) revolves around a South Korean chaebol heiress, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), who, after a paragliding accident, crash-lands in North Korea and is sheltered by Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), sparking a cross-border romance amid political tensions.
The K-drama concluded with a definitive ending in episode 16, providing full closure to the protagonists’ arcs as intended by its creators. Despite becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English titles worldwide, Netflix has officially ruled out a second season, confirming the series as a one-off limited series.
2) Business Proposal
Business Proposal (2022) adapts a popular webtoon into a workplace romantic comedy: Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) takes her friend’s place on a blind date, only to discover her mystery suitor is CEO Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop), leading to comedic mishaps and heartfelt confessions as they navigate office hierarchy and hidden identities.
The 12-episode run wrapped up every major plotline, delivering a crisp, satisfying finale. Nearly a year after its release, Netflix publicly ruled out renewing the show for a second season, solidifying its status as a limited-run series.
3) Lovely Runner
Lovely Runner (2024) is a time-travel romance starring Kim Hye-yoon as Im Sol, a 34-year-old wheelchair user and devoted fan of K-pop idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). After his apparent s*icide, Sol is transported back 15 years, determined to rewrite history and save him.
This K-drama weaves together nostalgia, suspense, and emotional resonance across timelines. Despite its critical acclaim and strong streaming performance—earning praise as one of the year’s most compelling finales—tvN has not greenlit a second season, with no renewal announcement made since its finale.
4) Welcome to Samdal-ri
Welcome to Samdal-ri (December 2023–January 2024) follows childhood friends Cho Yong-pil (Ji Chang-wook), who becomes a weather forecaster after a family tragedy, and Cho Sam-dal (Shin Hye-sun), an aspiring photographer who returns home to Jeju Island for a fresh start, rekindling their bond against the island’s scenic backdrop.
The 16-episode series concluded on January 21, 2024, resolving its central conflicts and character arcs. Despite solid ratings and international streaming traction, JTBC and Netflix have made no moves to extend the story, confirming its limited-series format.
5) Our Beloved Summer
Our Beloved Summer (December 2021–January 2022) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that reunites former lovers Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) when a viral documentary they filmed in high school forces them back into each other’s lives, exploring themes of memory, growth, and enduring affection.
Although both fans and lead actor Choi Woo-shik have expressed interest in a follow-up season, SBS has not renewed the series for a second run, cementing its narrative as a standalone story.
For viewers of Korean drama, the takeaway is clear: unless otherwise announced, most K-dramas are conceived as one-off series.
Meanwhile, fans can watch global hits like Crash Landing on You, Our Beloved Summer, Our Blues, Forecasting Love and Weather, My Demon, Something in the Rain, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Welcome to Samdal-ri on Netflix.