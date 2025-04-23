Disney+ unveils star-studded 2025 K-content lineup despite Kim Soo-hyun’s Knock-Off stumble: Nine Puzzle, Secret: Untold Melody & more

Despite the postponement of its highly anticipated series Knock-Off due to controversies surrounding lead actor Kim Soo-hyun, Disney+ is forging ahead with an ambitious slate of Korean dramas set to premiere in 2025.

The streaming giant's lineup showcases a diverse array of genres and features some of South Korea's most prominent actors, signaling its continued investment in Korean content.

Originally slated for an April 2025 release, Knock-Off has been delayed following allegations involving Kim Soo-hyun. The actor faces scrutiny over a past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was reportedly underage at the time. These allegations have led Disney+ to pause the series' release plans.

Knock-Off tells the story of Kim Sung-jun, portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun, an ordinary office worker whose life is upended by the 1997 Asian financial crisis. He becomes entangled in the counterfeit goods market, rising to prominence in this underground world. Jo Bo-ah co-stars as Song Hye-jung, Sung-jun's ex-girlfriend and a special judicial officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit operations.

Meanwhile, here is the 2025 roster for Disney+ K-drama releases:

The Manipulated

Made in Korea

Fine Country Bumpkins

Polaris

The Murky Stream

A Normal Family

Secret: Untold Melody

Would You Marry Me

The Good Man

24-Hour Health Club

Our Movie

From Ji Chang-wook and EXO's D.O.'s The Manipulated to Made In Korea: 2025 K-drama lineup of Disney+

While Knock-Off's future remains uncertain, Disney+ is set to release several other Korean dramas throughout 2025. Here's a brief of each of the upcoming series:

Nine Puzzles: Releasing on May 21, 2025, it is a crime thriller featuring Kim Da-mi as profiler Yi-na, the sole witness to an unsolved case from a decade ago. She teams up with Detective Han-saem, played by Son Suk-ku, to unravel a series of serial murders linked by mysterious puzzle pieces.

Secret: Untold Melody- Details about this series remain under wraps, but it will star Doh Kyung-soo (EXO member D.O.). It's expected to blend elements of mystery and romance, continuing Disney+'s trend of genre-blending narratives.

The Manipulated: Starring Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo (EXO member D.O.), and Lee Kwang-soo, this action drama follows Tae Joong, an ordinary man falsely accused and imprisoned for a heinous crime. As he seeks revenge, he uncovers a web of manipulation and deceit.

Made in Korea: Set in the 1970s, it is a period political drama that focuses on a politician's quest for power who locks horns with a prosecutor determined to take the politician down. Directed by Woo Min-ho, who is well-known for Inside Men, the upcoming series stars Harbin star Hyun Bin and Tell Me That You Love Me actor Jung Woo-sung. The release date is yet to be announced.

Fine Country Bumpkins: Based on the webtoon by Yoon Tae-Ho, who is known for the K-drama Misaeng, Fine Country Bumpkins will star Ryu Seung-ryong, Lim Soo-jung, and Yang Se-jong.

Polaris: This upcoming Disney+ series will feature Uprising actor Kang Dong-won, Mount Jiri aka Jirisan famed actress Jeon Ji-hyun, and John Cho. The K-drama is written and directed by the team who created hit shows like Queen of Tears and The Outlaws 4.

The Murky Stream: A historical drama starring Rowoon and Shin Ye-eun, exploring the journey of a man who ascends from a life of crime to achieve legendary status, delving into themes of power, ambition, and redemption.

A Normal Family: Starring Hyper Knife and The Whirlwind veteran star Sol Kyung-gu, alongside his The Whirlwind co-star Kim Hee-ae, and Jang Dong-gun (Arthdal Chronicles). However, A Normal Family is not a new film but was originally released in 2023. It joined the 2025 Disney+ release roster.

Would You Marry Me: The much-awaited rom-com K-drama featuring Melo Movie lead actor Choi Woo-shik and Love Next Door actress Jung So-min. The story revolves around two individuals who pretend to be married for 90 days to win a luxurious house by scamming a contest.

The Good Man: A heartfelt upcoming K-drama starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung and revolving around a man who is the heir to the biggest mafia household in South Korea. However, he falls in love with a regular girl, which puts her in the crossfire of his gangster past and heritage.

24-Hour Health Club: Set to release on April 30, 2025, this slice-of-life series stars Lee Jun-young (Weak Hero Class 2) and Jung Eun-ji. The plot revolves around a fitness club director, Do Hyun-joong (Lee Jun-young), who is obsessed with staying in shape. He crosses paths with a travel assistant, Lee Mi-ran (Jung Eun-ji), after she joins his gym, and everything turns upside down.

Our Movie: Starring Min Nam-goong as Lee Je-ha and Jeon Yeo-bin from Vincenzo as Lee Da-eum, the story revolves around a genius film director who becomes obsessed with a particular script. He meets an aspiring actress who is suffering from an incurable terminal illness. Je-ha and Da-eum get intertwined as they work on the last project of their lives. It will be released on June 13, 2025.

Disney+'s 2025 lineup is set to provide viewers with a rich tapestry of stories that reflect the complexities and nuances of contemporary and historical Korean society. Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest K-drama releases on the OTT platform, such as Buried Hearts, Hyper Knife, and Unmasked.

