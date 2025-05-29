5 K-dramas of Jo Bo-ah to watch if you liked her in Dear Hongrang

The South Korean actress Jo Bo-ah is currently starring in the historical and romantic Korean drama Dear Hongrang. She is playing the character of Jae-yi. The series is based on Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da-hye. It is helmed by director Kim Hong-sun and penned by screenwriter Kim Jin-ah.
Dear Hongrang revolves around Hong-rang, who is the son of a wealthy merchant family residing in Joseon. He goes missing at the age of eight, and subsequently, his step-sister Jae-yei searches for him tirelessly.
After 12 years, a young man comes forward, claiming that he is Hong-rang. However, he has no memories of the past.
Forest, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Jo Bo-ah in Dear Hongrang
1) Forest
Where to watch: Apple TV and Rakuten Viki
Cast: Park Hae-jin, Jung Yeon-joo, Noh Kwang-shik
The romance and psychological Korean drama Forest follows the love story of a member of the 119 Special Rescue team, Kang San-hyeok, and smart surgical resident Jung Young-jae. While the former appears smart and intelligent, he has no clue about his childhood memories due to a trauma.
The duo encounters each other in a mysterious forest, where they have to reside together. Soon, they discover a hidden secret about their lives and the place.
Jo Bo-ah plays the character of a smart and enthusiastic surgical resident named Jung Young-jae. Viewers can take inspiration from her character, who is ambitious, daring, loving, and smart.
2) Military Prosecutor Doberman
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Netflix
Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah, Oh Yeon-soo, Kim Young-min, and Kim Woo-seok
The crime and thriller drama Military Prosecutor Doberman follows the story of Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, who join the military prosecutor department to seek revenge. While the former joins the profession for money and fame, he has a hidden motive.
He wants to avenge his parents' murder. Meanwhile, Cha Woo-jin hails from a wealthy family.
Jo Bo-ah plays the character of Captain Cha Woo-jin in Military Prosecutor Doberman. She is the newest addition to the military prosecutor and the only daughter of a conglomerate. She impresses viewers with her action scenes, intellect, and other traits in the show.
3) My Strange Hero
Where to watch: Apple TV, Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa
Cast: Yoo Seung-ho, Jo Bo-ah, Kwak Dong-yeon, Cheon Ho-jin, and Lee Kang-mon
My Strange Hero revolves around a high school student Kang Bok-soo, who is falsely accused of committing violence. He is betrayed by his first love, Son Soo-jung, and a student, Oh Se-ho.
Subsequently, the school committee expels him from the institution. Years later, he decides to seek revenge on his first love and the student. He joins the high school and gets involved in a series of cases.
Jo Bo-ah plays the character of Seolsong's smartest student and Bok-soo's girlfriend, Soo-jung. She has a dream of becoming a teacher.
4) Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Kim Bum, Kim Yong-ji, and Hwang-hee
The fantasy and romance drama depicts the story of a mythical Nine-Tailed fox, also known as gumiho. His sole aim is to find his lost love, who might have reincarnated in the human world.
The actress plays the character of Nam Ji-ah, aka Imoogi. She is a producer at the TVC station and the reincarnation of Lee Yeon's past lover.
5) Destined with You
Where to watch: TVING and Netflix
Cast: Jo Bo-ah, Ro Woon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong-sik
The romance and fantasy drama Destined with You follows the love story of a low-ranking civil servant, Lee Hong-jo, and a handsome lawyer, Jang Sin-yu. The former has an antique wooden chest and key, which can lift the centuries-old family curse of the latter.
The actress plays the character of a ninth-level civil servant, Lee Hong-jo, from the Department of Greenery at Onju City Hall.
Dear Hongrang is available to watch on Netflix.