5 K-dramas of Jo Bo-ah to watch if you liked her in Dear Hongrang

The South Korean actress Jo Bo-ah is currently starring in the historical and romantic Korean drama Dear Hongrang. She is playing the character of Jae-yi. The series is based on Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da-hye. It is helmed by director Kim Hong-sun and penned by screenwriter Kim Jin-ah.

Ad

Featuring Dear Hongrang cast (Image via @xxadoraa/Instagram)

Dear Hongrang revolves around Hong-rang, who is the son of a wealthy merchant family residing in Joseon. He goes missing at the age of eight, and subsequently, his step-sister Jae-yei searches for him tirelessly.

Ad

Trending

After 12 years, a young man comes forward, claiming that he is Hong-rang. However, he has no memories of the past.

Forest, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Jo Bo-ah in Dear Hongrang

1) Forest

Featuring Forest cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV and Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Park Hae-jin, Jung Yeon-joo, Noh Kwang-shik

The romance and psychological Korean drama Forest follows the love story of a member of the 119 Special Rescue team, Kang San-hyeok, and smart surgical resident Jung Young-jae. While the former appears smart and intelligent, he has no clue about his childhood memories due to a trauma.

The duo encounters each other in a mysterious forest, where they have to reside together. Soon, they discover a hidden secret about their lives and the place.

Ad

Jo Bo-ah plays the character of a smart and enthusiastic surgical resident named Jung Young-jae. Viewers can take inspiration from her character, who is ambitious, daring, loving, and smart.

2) Military Prosecutor Doberman

Featuring Military Prosecutor Doberman cast (Image via @xxadoraa/Instagram)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Netflix

Ad

Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah, Oh Yeon-soo, Kim Young-min, and Kim Woo-seok

The crime and thriller drama Military Prosecutor Doberman follows the story of Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, who join the military prosecutor department to seek revenge. While the former joins the profession for money and fame, he has a hidden motive.

He wants to avenge his parents' murder. Meanwhile, Cha Woo-jin hails from a wealthy family.

Jo Bo-ah plays the character of Captain Cha Woo-jin in Military Prosecutor Doberman. She is the newest addition to the military prosecutor and the only daughter of a conglomerate. She impresses viewers with her action scenes, intellect, and other traits in the show.

Ad

3) My Strange Hero

Featuring My Strange Hero cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Yoo Seung-ho, Jo Bo-ah, Kwak Dong-yeon, Cheon Ho-jin, and Lee Kang-mon

My Strange Hero revolves around a high school student Kang Bok-soo, who is falsely accused of committing violence. He is betrayed by his first love, Son Soo-jung, and a student, Oh Se-ho.

Subsequently, the school committee expels him from the institution. Years later, he decides to seek revenge on his first love and the student. He joins the high school and gets involved in a series of cases.

Ad

Jo Bo-ah plays the character of Seolsong's smartest student and Bok-soo's girlfriend, Soo-jung. She has a dream of becoming a teacher.

4) Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Featuring Tale of the Nine-Tailed cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video

Ad

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Kim Bum, Kim Yong-ji, and Hwang-hee

The fantasy and romance drama depicts the story of a mythical Nine-Tailed fox, also known as gumiho. His sole aim is to find his lost love, who might have reincarnated in the human world.

The actress plays the character of Nam Ji-ah, aka Imoogi. She is a producer at the TVC station and the reincarnation of Lee Yeon's past lover.

Ad

5) Destined with You

Featuring Destined With You cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: TVING and Netflix

Ad

Cast: Jo Bo-ah, Ro Woon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong-sik

The romance and fantasy drama Destined with You follows the love story of a low-ranking civil servant, Lee Hong-jo, and a handsome lawyer, Jang Sin-yu. The former has an antique wooden chest and key, which can lift the centuries-old family curse of the latter.

The actress plays the character of a ninth-level civil servant, Lee Hong-jo, from the Department of Greenery at Onju City Hall.

Ad

Dear Hongrang is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More