“He definitely needs a break”- Fans react as Jin shares excitement about BTS’ reunion while reflecting on worries of overworking himself 

On May 25, 2025, BTS's Jin expressed his excitement about the group's reunion while also reflecting on his concerns regarding overworking himself during his guest appearance on Arashi's Masaki Aiba's Japanese program, Since Those Days. His latest statement made the fandom emotional.

Ad

In the conversation, Masaki Aiba from Arashi discussed the BTS members' military service status. While Jin and j-hope completed their service last year, the remaining five members—Kim Namjoon, Suga, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook—are still serving. Their discharge is expected next month, June 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In response, the Running Wild singer stated that he was looking forward to the reunion and was also scared. After being discharged from the army, he worked very hard and engaged in multiple activities without taking any breaks. Consequently, he wanted to take some time off. However, he also wished to collaborate with the members. He added, as translated by X user @btsmemeories:

"But I'm sure the members who will be discharged from the army want to work. Since we will be working as a group again, I'm looking forward to it, so it is both exciting and a bit scary."

Ad

Subsequently, jin's concerns and excitement about BTS's reunion and his tendency to overwork himself went viral among the fandom. They shared varied opinions, and an X user tweeted:

"He definitely needs a break but he is going to do a tour now... I genuinely don't how he does all this without a break."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom suggested that BTS's Jin and j-hope should take some time off from their hectic schedule since they have been working hard non-stop.

"I’m glad Jin said it—the members are probably really impatient to start working again. They aren’t going to want to rest—they all had to stop doing what they love for 1 1/2 years. The big problem I see, again, is 5 people trying to release content without overlapping too much,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"The members would fully support him going off on a holiday for at least a few weeks. They could hold the fort for a short while,"- a fan shared.

"Our Seokjin and Hobi have been working really hard since their military discharge. They really deserve a good rest. When the boys finish their military services next month, let's try not to be demanding and rush them. I hope they have some time to rest for themselves,"- a fan commented.

Ad

"I honestly would love bangtan members to do what they personally want to do in the next few months. If jin wants a break, he should,if other members want to rest or work they should too. I just hope before resuming their activities, they are well rested mentally and physically,"- a fan mentioned.

Ad

The internet users added that the fandom would always be there for the members, and they should rest as much as possible.

"Ohhh please rest a bit jinu And other members also. We are here always so please take good rest as much as you guys want and then do what you want do. Don't exert yourself please Thank you so much for working so so hard for us. We will always support you no matter what,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"You are so considerate.. but knowing how your members love you, if you need to take a break, i know they will support you... yes we are excited to see all 7 of you together but your health comes first,"- a user shared.

"Literally he is working nonstop he should take some rest we can wait and don't need to hurry,"- a user mentioned.

Ad

"I do feeling the same, a bit scary and excited. but, everything, anything, you guys do it. I, me, myself truly support,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin released his second solo album, Echo

On May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time, BTS's Jin released his second extended solo album, Echo, through BigHit Music. The album features "Don't Say You Love Me" as the title track. The record featured seven songs, which have been listed below:

Ad

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (featuring Yena) Rope It With the Clouds Background To Me, Today

The male artist will kick off his solo tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR on June 28 and June 29, 2025, at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea. After completing his military service, he released his first extended play, Happy, on November 15, 2024, under BigHit Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More