"I hope they will do a song together" — Fans react as BTS' Jin expresses his desire to share a stage with Arashi's Aiba

On May 25, 2025, BTS' Jin expressed his desire to share a stage with Arashi's Masaki Aiba during his appearance on the Japanese program Since Those Days. During the conversation, the artist stated that his songs would be released in two weeks. In response, the host congratulated him and said it was awesome.
BTS' Jin further elaborated that since Aiba was a nationally acclaimed singer in Japan, he has been hoping to guest star him at his concert. He said, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:
"I heard you, Aiba, is a nationally acclaimed singer in Japan. I am hoping you can gueststar in my concert and sing together with me someday?"
Subsequently, Arashi's Masaki Aiba expressed gratitude for the idol's remark and referred to it as kind. The clip from the show, where the Running Wild singer wished to bring Aiba on stage, went viral among fans. They expressed their desire to see the duo perform a song together in the future. One X user tweeted:
"actually i hope they will do a song together. an actual duet."
Fans stated that they want to see a collaboration between Aiba and BTS' Jin.
"wanna see their collab," a fan reacted.
"ARASHI BTS COLLAB SOON," another fan mentioned.
"Is that a hint? Oh that'd be so cool," one fan commented.
Meanwhile, others speculated that BTS' Jin's tour would have special guests and stated it might include Aiba.
"That would be so cool," another user shared.
"run seokjin tour will have special guests," one netizen mentioned.
More about BTS' Jin's upcoming tour
On April 18, 2025, BigHit Music announced that BTS' Jin would embark on his solo tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR starting June 28. The venue details are as follows:
- June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
- July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The O2
- August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
In recent news, Jin released his second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. The EP featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track.