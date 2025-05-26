"I hope they will do a song together" — Fans react as BTS' Jin expresses his desire to share a stage with Arashi's Aiba

On May 25, 2025, BTS' Jin expressed his desire to share a stage with Arashi's Masaki Aiba during his appearance on the Japanese program Since Those Days. During the conversation, the artist stated that his songs would be released in two weeks. In response, the host congratulated him and said it was awesome.

Ad

BTS' Jin further elaborated that since Aiba was a nationally acclaimed singer in Japan, he has been hoping to guest star him at his concert. He said, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"I heard you, Aiba, is a nationally acclaimed singer in Japan. I am hoping you can gueststar in my concert and sing together with me someday?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, Arashi's Masaki Aiba expressed gratitude for the idol's remark and referred to it as kind. The clip from the show, where the Running Wild singer wished to bring Aiba on stage, went viral among fans. They expressed their desire to see the duo perform a song together in the future. One X user tweeted:

"actually i hope they will do a song together. an actual duet."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans stated that they want to see a collaboration between Aiba and BTS' Jin.

"wanna see their collab," a fan reacted.

"ARASHI BTS COLLAB SOON," another fan mentioned.

"Is that a hint? Oh that'd be so cool," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others speculated that BTS' Jin's tour would have special guests and stated it might include Aiba.

"ARASHI BTS COLLAB SOON," an X user reacted.

Ad

"That would be so cool," another user shared.

"run seokjin tour will have special guests," one netizen mentioned.

More about BTS' Jin's upcoming tour

On April 18, 2025, BigHit Music announced that BTS' Jin would embark on his solo tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR starting June 28. The venue details are as follows:

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The O2

August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Ad

In recent news, Jin released his second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. The EP featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More