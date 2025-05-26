20 memorable quotes from Resident Playbook

Korean drama Resident Playbook aired from April 12, 2025, to May 18, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Go Youn-jung, Shin Shi-an, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Jun-won. It was helmed by the director Lee Min-soo and penned by screenwriter Kim Song-hee.

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for Resident Playbook has been provided below:

"Set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center, the series follows the hospital lives and turbulent friendships of young obstetrics and gynecology residents who proudly enter the unpopular department in an era of low birth rates."

20 memorable quotes from slice-of-life K-drama Resident Playbook

According to Nielsen Korea, Resident Playbook's episode 12 concluded with an average viewership rating of 8.14% and 8.63% nationwide and in Seoul, respectively.

Resident Playbook was praised for showcasing the hardships and troubles faced by the young obstetrics and gynecology residents, doctors, and their close friendship.

Apart from its thought-provoking storyline, star-studded casting line-up, and cinematography, Resident Playbook was memorable for some twenty unforgettable quotes, which have been listed below:

1) "Forcing yourself to work is hard. And time passes so damn slowly."

2) "When I used to be young and beautiful like you, I thought I always had time to do things later and wait for another opportunity. But once you age, every opportunity becomes your last. There is no next time. And time isn't on your side either. So see things while you still have time and do things while you still can. Then you'll have fewer regrets when you die. And you'll miss that kind of life."

3) "In this world, there are things you have to do even if you don't want to. For example, earning money."

4) "It's thanks to those who taught me how to fail with grace and how to let go with courage that I was able to become a better person."

5) "Eating well and exercising a lot are shortcuts to good health."

6) "It's neither food nor sleep. It's today. Today is the day. It's payday."

7) "Love is not something you say with words. Your body just reacts without even realizing it. It's like an uncontrollable sneeze."

8) "What's the point of just filling your head with reading and studying? The real world isn't just about studying."

9) "She always pretends to be cold, but still helps in the end."

10) "Don't hide and cry. Don't pretend to smile when you're sad. Just do whatever you feel like doing."

11) "Scold mistakes and praise success. Start with that. Then don't you think you will develop a sense of when to get mad and when to comfort?"

12) "Sometimes, it seemed like those who don't know who could understand and emphasize better."

13) "No one is good from the get-go. We all learn from our mistakes."

14) "These days, I'm smiling, but not on the inside."

15) "But not knowing is nothing to be ashamed of."

16) "People say a baby completes a family and wonder how can you live without that happiness. But I'll give that life a shot. My family may be incomplete to some, but I am happy with it. The joy a baby brings is something I'll try to find elsewhere on my own."

17) "Being the top student in high school is useless. I'm broke and hungry now. I'm a total bum."

18) "It's my last goodbye to everyone. So it's better to take it while looking as young and beautiful as possible."

19) "Why worry about next week already? Just worry about tomorrow."

20) "The poorer I am, the hungrier I get. How sad."

The twelve-episode Korean drama Resident Playbook is available to stream on Netflix.

