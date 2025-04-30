5 Korean dramas to watch if you liked Good Luck!

Good Luck! is an ongoing South Korean drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Son Chang-min, Sunwoo Jae-duk, Park Sang-myun, Ahn Yun-hong, Lee Ah-hyun, and Oh Young-shil. The series has been helmed by director Park Man-young and penned by screenwriter Son Ji-hye, respectively. It will air 120 episodes. According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"Han Mu Cheol, nicknamed "K-Scrooge", is a ruthless miser and wealthy landlord who values money over everything, even his family. His greed begins to backfire when misfortune strikes. Kim Dae Sik, a devoted father running a chicken shop with his wife, faces bankruptcy after Mu Cheol raises the deposit."

It further reads:

"Their mutual friend Choi Gyu Tae, a smooth-talking real estate agent managing Mu Cheol’s buildings, struggles to secure funds for his son's urgent heart surgery, revealing the cracks in their relationships and values."

While waiting for the next episodes of the Korean Drama Good Luck!, the viewers could binge-watch the five mentioned shows.

The Law Cafe, Itaewon Class, and other Korean Dramas to watch if you liked Good Luck!

1) It's Okay, That's Love

Featuring It's Okay, That's Love cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, and Wavve

Cast: Zo In-sung, Gong Hyo-jin, Sung Dong-II, Lee Kwang-soo, Jin-kyung, and Lee Sung-kyung

The slice-of-life and romance Korean Drama It's Okay, That's Love follows the story of a famous author, Jang Jae-yeol, and psychiatrist Ji Hae-soo. Following a setback, the former moved into his house when he rented rooms to many people. To his surprise, he discovered that Hae-soo was one of his tenants.

2) The Law Cafe

Featuring The Law Cafe cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Se-young, Oh Dong-min, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Seul-gi, and others

The romantic Korean drama The Law Cafe would depict a unique love story between landlord Jeong-ho and a lawyer, Yu-ri. The duo were friends for seventeen years. Subsequently, fate made them meet again as landlord and tenant, and love bloomed.

3) Itaewon Class

Featuring the Itaewon Class cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Na-ra, Yoo Dae-myung, Ahn Bo-hyun, and others

The business and romance Korean drama Itaewon Class followed the story of Park Saeroyi, whose life took a drastic turn when he was expelled from school for punching a bully. At the same time, his father was killed in an unexpected accident.

Following their release from prison, he opened a pub titled DanBam in Itaewon with his manager and strived for a happy and successful life.

4) Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Featuring Yeo Jin-goo (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Cast: Yeo Jin-goo, Mun Ka-young, Kim Ji-young, Ye Soo-jung, Song Deok-ho, and Lee Bom So-ri

The Korean drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill follows the story of a chef, Eun Gye-hun, who established a restaurant in a town where his twin sister disappeared twenty years ago. Subsequently, he met a woman, Na Do-hyeon, who was crying and laughing at the same time.

5) Wok of Love

Featuring Wok of Love cast (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and SBS World

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Jang-hyuk, Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Ki-sook, and others

The Korean romance drama Wok of Love followed the story of a star chef, Seo Poong, at a Chinese restaurant. She was provided with a 300 million won check from her father. With the abundance and wealth, she used to do a variety of activities, including fencing and horseback riding. However, she decided to change her lifestyle after consuming a bowl of jajangmyun.

Good Luck! is available to watch on Rakuten Viki and Kocowa.

