The historical and romantic Korean Drama Dear Hongrang premiered on May 16, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram, Uhm Ji-won, Park Byung-eun, Kim Jae-wook, and others. It was helmed by director Kim Hong-seon and penned by screenwriter Kim Jin-a.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the series Dear Hongrang has been provided below,

"The story is a mystery romance, with Jae-i's search for her brother taking her on a journey of self-discovery and love. Along the way, she must confront the dark secrets of her family and the dangers of the Joseon era."

Dear Hongrang has been praised for its storytelling, direction, cast line-up, cinematography, and other cinematic elements.

20 memorable quotes from Dear Hongrang

Dear Hongrang was adapted from Tangeum: Swallowing Gold, authored by Jang Da-hye. It was produced by Studio Dragon, Acemaker, Movieworks, H House, and EO Contents Group.

Some of the memorable quotes from Dear Hongrang have been listed below:

1) "An empty stomach leads to an empty heart."

2) "That is how it goes. A sprained ankle will falter again, just as deep wounds tend to fester. No wound even heals completely."

3) "Everyone is something from the moment they are born. Someone's son, someone's baby brother. Someone's cousin or friend. Simply someone's neighbor, even. But I was never something to anyone. I was always alone, as if I was dropped from the sky."

4) "Fear often stems from one's childhood experiences."

5) "A person's true nature can never change. No matter how harsh a storm one weathers, one's innate character does not change."

6) "No creation of man can be entirely without flaw."

7) "I seek nothing from her, so there is nothing to betray. All I wish is for her safety, nothing more."

8) "I could not tell you what I was. I am hideous and hateful. Disgusting, even in my own eyes."

9) "No matter how tough the road ahead or how hopeless everything feels, should I come to regret my choices, I know I can endure it."

10) "Even the most sought-after steed becomes nothing more than a useless and harmful creature when left untamed."

11) "I want to free her from constant ongoing and a life of endless waiting and pain."

12) "They do not have to fade from sight or memory. They just need to be seen, acknowledged, and embraced, as I will do for you."

13) "You saved me. After everything ended, I had planned to end myself, too. I knew I had to burn or tear this filth off me to finally break free. I had to die to become human again. But not anymore. None of that matters now. Because you made me human. You made me a man."

14) "Just because you cannot see something does not mean it has disappeared. Just as you cannot see the stars on a rainy day. That does not mean they are not there."

15) "My search for greatness is not driven by selfish aspirations or avarice. Rather, it is my fervent zeal for all people. I must become a deity. Only then will this country and the entire world achieve serenity."

16) "I will never leave you feeling my absence. I will never leave you waiting. Even if we are separated, I will always return to be with you."

17) "I love you. It is love that I feel for you. Nothing else could explain what I feel for you."

18) "Everything in the guild appeared to be a sword or a spear ready to pierce me at any moment. Except one thing, except you."

19) "The more you know, the more unfamiliar I will appear."

20) "Nothing could rival the fear born of such despair and solitude. I shall never know a greater fear."

Dear Hongrang is available to stream on Netflix.

