Dear Hongrang review: Is the Netflix historical drama worth watching?

Netflix released the full South Korean mystery melodrama sageuk series Dear Hongrang (탄금) on May 16, 2025. Created by writer Kim Jin-ah and director Kim Hong-sun, the show stars Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah in the lead roles. The story centers on Jae-yi’s quest to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Hong-rang and the mysterious man who claims to be him.

Dear Hongrang is a gripping mystery with breathtaking visuals and stellar performances. The series offers an intense viewing experience that keeps the audience hooked and guessing till the end. Despite its lackluster romance and overwhelming twists, it remains a worthy watch for those who enjoy intricate, suspense-driven historical dramas.

Dear Hongrang review: A visually striking historical mystery with layered intrigue and emotional depth

Netflix’s Dear Hongrang weaves a dark, intricate tale of identity, loss, and buried secrets, set against the grandeur of Joseon-era Korea. Blending mystery, thriller, and family melodrama, the series keeps its audience questioning until the very end: Who is the real Hongrang? What happens to him? And who hides behind the mask of the sinister painter?

Adapted from Jang Da-hye’s novel Tangeum: Swallowing Gold, the drama unfolds through a back-and-forth narrative, seamlessly shifting between past and present. Viewers witness the innocent bond between young Hongrang and his stepsister Jae-yi, as well as glimpses of the imposter’s tormented past.

Even Mu-ji’s first meeting with Jae-yi is explored, adding emotional layers. These flashbacks aren’t just for sentiment; they serve as vital pieces in the unfolding mystery.

At its core, Dear Hongrang thrives on suspense. The screenplay is central to this as each episode masterfully builds tension, tightening the grip of mystery. The pacing keeps the viewers on edge, skillfully managing the reveals without giving away too much.

However, its ambition to juggle multiple subplots and an endless chain of twists sometimes becomes its own weakness. The continuous curveballs can feel overwhelming, making certain segments feel bloated and exhausting rather than thrilling.

One of the show's notable strengths is its OST, specifically Burning Petals by 4BOUT. The music lingers like an ominous shadow, perfectly reflecting the sinister undertones and emotional weight of the story. The soundtrack enhances the scenes, elevating both the heart-wrenching and the horrifying moments with precision.

Equally remarkable is the cinematography. Visually, Dear Hongrang is striking. It captures both the fleeting innocence of childhood memories and the suffocating darkness of the present with breathtaking contrast.

From the grandeur of the Shim household’s festive gatherings to the claustrophobic, grimy textures of the king’s chambers and the eerie ritual sites, every location is brought to life with meticulous detail. The use of camera angles, particularly in prison sequences, creates a visceral sense of claustrophobia, drawing the audience into the characters’ despair.

However, where Dear Hongrang falters is in its central romance. The forbidden love between Jae-yi and the imposter, which is meant to defy conventions and tug at the heartstrings, lacks genuine chemistry. Despite the passionate stakes, their connection feels superficial.

The narrative does not convincingly portray why these two characters are drawn to each other, making their intimate scenes feel forced and inconsequential. This emotional gap significantly weakens the romance arc, preventing it from reaching the intensity it aims for.

On the acting front, Dear Hongrang boasts a strong cast that largely meets expectations. Lee Jae-wook stands out with a compelling performance, with his portrayal of the imposter. The character is layered and captivating, shifting effortlessly from cheeky bravado, simmering rage, and heartbreaking vulnerability.

Every emotion plays vividly across his face, helping to ground even the most dramatic moments in believable human emotion. The actor notably shines in the action sequences, masterfully wielding his sword true to the assassin nature of the character.

Kim Jae-wook, as the sinister king, appears for a short screen time but leaves a lasting impact. His magnetic screen presence commands attention, and his climactic face-off with Lee Jae-wook is nothing short of electrifying—two experienced actors delivering their best.

Jo Bo-ah’s Jae-yi, however, is hampered by the limitations of her character. Often trapped in a narrative loop of trying but failing to take charge, her role leans heavily on tragic tropes. Despite this, Jo Bo-ah delivers a sincere performance, portraying Jae-yi’s grief and resilience with grace. Yet, her scenes with Lee Jae-wook suffer from their lack of chemistry, making pivotal moments between them fall flat.

Jung Ga-ram as Mu-ji delivers a solid performance, capturing his character’s constant inner conflict perfectly. Park Byung-eun’s portrayal of the powerful yet tormented patriarch, Shim Yeol-guk, adds gravitas to the family dynamics.

A standout is Uhm Ji-won as Min Yeon-uil. Her portrayal of a grieving mother in denial is both haunting and deeply empathetic. She skillfully balances the character’s fragility and cruelty, making her one of the most memorable figures in the series. The actress transforms a potentially one-note character into a tragic figure whose pain, however misguided, is portrayed with emotional depth.

Dear Hongrang is a visually striking, emotionally intense historical drama that excels in mystery and suspense. For fans of dark historical dramas that blend mystery, psychological depth, and stunning visuals, it is worth watching.

Its narrative ambition, compelling performances, and haunting atmosphere contribute to its strength. However, viewers seeking a strong romantic arc may find themselves disappointed.

All 11 episodes of Dear Hongrang are now available for streaming on Netflix.

