"THE CAST EATS" — Fans react as Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha & Lee Hee-joon confirmed to lead Netflix's upcoming mystery horror 'Perfect Job'

On April 29, 2025, Netflix officially announced a new South Korean series titled Perfect Job, introducing a roster of lead stars including Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon.

More casting information is likely to drop as filming moves forward, while Perfect Job is being developed under Netflix’s production slate. The upcoming horror fantasy Korean drama has drawn attention online following its reveal, as netizens on X have expressed excitement about the confirmed cast.

"YESS OMG THE CAST EATS," an X user commented.

Admirers are eagerly awaiting the project, given the new ensemble of talent.

"Omg my dream pairing," a fan remarked.

"MYSTERY? HORROR?? FANTASY??? MY THREE FAV GENRES AND THREE AMAZING ACTORS?????" one user mentioned.

"Oooh go minsi and lee jaewook…. the power that they have….. i might gonna watch this," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions followed on X.

"This cast and horror? i will be watching," a netizen wrote.

"JAEWOOK MINSI MINHA JOINT SLAY for me," one fan noted.

"Cast so good they're gonna make me watch horror for the first time," another added.

More about Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon’s roles in Perfect Job

As per My Daily Korea on April 29, Lee Jae-wook takes on the role of Hyuk-jun in Perfect Job. Hyuk-jun is a man overwhelmed by debt, and he accepts a peculiar work offer from a little-known staffing agency. Lee, recognized for roles in Alchemy of Souls, Search: WWW, and Extraordinary You, steps into a story that intertwines economic struggles with unsettling incidents tied to unconventional labor.

Hyuk-jun's journey begins when he notices a recruitment flyer from “Spider Manpower,” a vague employment service offering pay far beyond the norm. The opportunity quickly turns strange as he steps into a workplace where logic fades and reality distorts.

The storyline tracks his descent into a jobsite that reveals more questions than answers. Meanwhile, Go Min-si joins the production as Yeon-ju, an investigator from the Labor Accident Inquiry Bureau. Tasked with examining the operations of Spider Manpower, her character seeks to unravel the source of its unusual activities.

Go, who has been featured in Sweet Home, The Frog, and Youth of May, plays a key figure chasing clarity amid confusion. On the other hand, Kim Min-ha portrays Ji-yoon, Hyuk-jun’s younger sister. She is sharp, rational, and firmly believes survival outweighs fear.

Her interactions with her older brother reflect tension and loyalty, shifting as she steps in when his situation worsens. Kim has previously been seen in Pachinko, Light Shop, and A Week Before I Die.

Lee Hee-joon plays the enigmatic director of Spider Manpower. He continues to push Hyuk-jun into work that carries hidden risks. Lee, known for roles in A Killer Paradox, Bogota, and Handsome Men, brings to life a character cloaked in ambiguity and silent authority.

Perfect Job blends suspense, supernatural elements, and psychological tension within the setting of a distorted employment system. While the premiere schedule for the drama has not yet been revealed, updates are anticipated shortly.

