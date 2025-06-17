"Most handsome man in the world"- Fans react as Qovesstudio reveals results of its analysis studying BTS' Kim Taehyung's facial features

On June 17, 2025, facial analysis institute Qovesstudio revealed the outcome of its analysis after studying BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V's facial features, leaving the fandom proud. The institute put forward the question about what made the artist attractive and appealing, while also mentioning that he was the most handsome individual in K-pop and counted it as one of the traits that made him charming.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As reported by Star News, Qovesstudio shared that V's facial features were symmetrical, along with smooth hair, dark eyebrows, long eyelashes, a sharp jawline, and plump lips. Additionally, they mentioned that his skin type made him appear as a younger and healthier version of himself.

Their SIAcopy analysis report mentioned using a skin imaging technology, further referring to V's skin and writing:

"Perfect skin that stands out with its uniform tone and smooth texture that is hard to find these days," (as translated by Google).

Ad

Subsequently, these results about Kim Taehyung's facial features circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans were elated to see Qovesstudio's report, as an X user tweeted:

"The most handsome man in the world! Add to that unlimited talents, a genius brain, beautiful unique personality, genuine character, intense charisma,... and what we have is an eternally attractive person."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many similar reactions continued to pour in, as the fandom noted that BTS' Kim Taehyung's facial features were "incredibly unique and beautiful."

"Each one of his facial features are incredibly unique and beautiful. Even his soul it’s different," a fan on X reacted.

"Collector of Handsome Man Titles. Representative visual of K-pop. An icon of Eastern culture," another fan tweeted.

Ad

"Kim Taehyung is the most handsome man in the world, and here’s the proof," one fan mentioned.

Internet users continued praising Kim Taehyung's beauty and visuals.

"Add to that an abundance of talent, a brilliant mind, a uniquely beautiful personality, a genuine heart, and a magnetic charisma—and you have someone timelessly captivating," an X user reacted.

Ad

"Taehyung is indeed the most handsome man in this world and from time and time again the analysis proves that," one user mentioned.

"Taehyung is the most handsome and talented kpop star and everyone should know this," a fan commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung gives a speech at his military discharge ceremony

On June 10, 2025, following his military discharge, BTS' Kim Taehyung delivered a speech expressing how much he missed his fans, along with sending well wishes to his comrades. He said:

Ad

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. And I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, I'm truly grateful."

Ad

The K-pop idol further shared:

"And as Sergeant Kim Namjoon also said, at our base, there remain many executive officers and brave soldiers who took great care of me. I hope you get discharged without getting hurt and train safely and get discharged safe and sound."

In other recent news, BTS' Kim Taehyung won the Best Solo Idol under the Male category at the Top Ten Awards 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More