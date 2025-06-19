5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Mercy for None

Mercy for None premiered on June 6, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Gil-kang, Lee Beom-soo, Gong-myung, Choo Young-woo, and Jo Han-chul. It was helmed by director Choi Sung-eun and penned by screenwriter Yoo Ki-seong.

Ad

The thriller and action drama Mercy for None follows the story of two brothers, Nam Gi-jun and Na Gi-seok, from different gangs of the underworld. Following an unexpected incident, the former leaves the world of crime. However, he has to return after his younger brother Nam Gi-seok gets killed to unravel the truth behind his brutal death.

Nine Puzzles, The Worst of Evil, Bloodhounds, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Mercy for None

1) Nine Puzzles

Ad

Trending

Featuring Nine Puzzles poster (Image via Disney+ Korea/X)

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-ku, Kim Sung-kyun, and Hyun Bong-sik

The drama Nine Puzzles follows the story of I Na, whose uncle dies a mysterious death. Detective Han Saem is the lead investigator, and the suspect I Na, is the culprit. After ten years, I Na becomes an expert criminal profiler and teams up with Han Saem to solve a serial killing case related to her uncle.

Similar to Mercy for None, Nine Puzzles incorporates themes such as crime, suspense, serial killings, and more, where the main characters try to dig for the truth behind the crimes.

Ad

2) The Worst of Evil

Featuring The Worst of Evil poster (Image via Disney+ website)

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, the rural police officer Park Jun-mu enters the Gangnam Crystal to arrest the drug mafia. During the dangerous journey, he finds that his wife, who is also a detective, Yoo Eui-jeong, has joined the investigation. However, the drug mafia Jung Gi-cheol was Eui-jeong's first love. Hence, Park Jun-mu has to save both his career and love while dealing with criminals.

Ad

Similar to Mercy for None, The Worst of Evil is centered around the world of mafia, drugs, crimes, gangsters, family conflict, and other themes.

3) Bloodhounds

Featuring Bloodhounds poster (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, and Park Sung-woong

Bloodhounds is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Jeong-chan.

The action and thriller K-drama Bloodhounds follows the story of reserved rookie boxer Kim Geon-u, who develops a close friendship with Hong U-jin during the matches. Meanwhile, the former's mother gets into big trouble after taking a loan from the ruthless loan shark heading Smile Capital. To protect their loved ones, Geon-u and U Jin-do do everything to fight the enemy forces.

Ad

Similar to Mercy for None, the drama Bloodhounds involves action, friendship, family love, loan, debt, underworld concepts, and other themes.

4) The Tyrant

Featured The Turant poster (Image via Disney+ website)

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo, and Jo Yoon-soo

The drama follows the story of the different kinds of people from the prestigious department trying to find the last lost sample of the Tyrant Program. It goes missing during the process of delivery. The former agent, Im Sang, is responsible for killing the people concerned with the Tyrant Program.

Meanwhile, the bureau director of a government agency, Choi, operates the Tyrant Program in an unofficial manner. Subsequently, Paul from the foreign intelligence agency is tasked with removing the last sample of the Tyrant program.

Ad

Similar to Mercy for None, The Tyrant involves the themes of action, chase, underworld, mafia, gangs, crimes, and more.

5) My Name

Featuring My Name poster (Image Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun

The crime and action drama My Name follows the story of Yoon Ji-woo, who pledges to take revenge for her father's death by infiltrating the police under the guidance of Choi Moo-jin. Choi Moo-jin is the head of a drug ring and offers her help at the lowest point in her life.

Similar to Mercy for None, My Name follows the story of a person seeking revenge for the death of their loved ones and finding the actual cause behind their demise.

Ad

Mercy for None is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More