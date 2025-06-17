5 ghost-themed K-dramas to watch if you liked Oh My Ghost Clients

Oh My Ghost Clients is an ongoing comedy and supernatural Korean drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Jung Kyung-ho, Seol In-ah, Cha Hak-yeon, and Tang Jun-sang. It is helmed by director Im Soon-rye and penned by screenwriter Kim Bo-tong.

The series Oh My Ghost Clients follows the story of a labor attorney, No Mu-jin. Having no sense of social consciousness and justice, he only does his duty to earn a living.

Meanwhile, his life takes a drastic turn when he embarks on an investigation of corruption with a YouTuber. He finds himself on the brink of death and subsequently protects himself. However, he has to solve the cases requested by the ghosts to survive.

Sell Your Haunted House, Delivery Man, Hotel Del Luna, and 2 other ghost-themed K-dramas to watch if you liked Oh My Ghost Clients

1) Sell Your Haunted House

Featuring Sell Your Haunted House poster (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, and Kocowa

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Jung Yong-hwa, Kang Hong-suk, Kang Mal-geum

The mystery and comedy Korean drama Sell Your Haunted House revolves around a partnership between Ji-ah, with an exceptional exorcism ability, and a fraud In-beom, who claims to perform an exorcism. As they team up, they embark on a journey to negotiate with ghosts and vengeful spirits so that they can leave a particular house, and the duo can sell the haunted homes.

Similar to On My Ghost Clients, Sell Your Haunted House deals with ghosts, spirits, and their sorrowful stories.

2) Delivery Man

Featuring Delivery Man cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Yoon Chan-young, Bang Min-ah, Kim Min-seok, and Park Jung-hak

The comedy and supernatural drama Delivery Man follows the story of a taxi driver, Seo Young-min, and a female ghost, Kang Ji-hyun. They embark on a journey to solve the last wishes of the spirits and help them leave the world. They are helped by an ER doctor, Do Kyu-jin, who sensed some kind of phenomenal activity in the hospital.

Similar to Oh My Ghost Clients, Delivery Man also involves solving the grievances of ghosts and helping them leave the world.

3) Hotel Del Luna

Featuring Hotel Del Luna cast (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, and Shin Jung-keun

The romance and fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna follows the story of Jang Man-wol, who has been living for thousands of years due to a curse. She manages a hotel where people with unfulfilled wishes arrive at her door, and she caters to their needs. She is joined by the manager, Goo Chan-sung, who helps her break the curse while managing the hotel's business.

Similar to Oh My Ghost Clients, Hotel Del Luna follows the story of ghosts, spirits, unhealed wounds, death, and other cinematic elements.

4) For Now On, Showtime!

Featuring From Now On, Showtime! (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Park Hae-jin, Jin Ki-joo, and Jung Joon-ho

The romance and supernatural drama From Now On, Showtime! follows the story of a magician, Cha Cha-woong, who can see ghosts. As a successful individual, he guides the spirits and takes their life in making his business a hit. He meets a dedicated police officer, and they try to solve the cases with the help of ghosts.

Similar to Oh My Ghost Clients, From Now On, Showtime! incorporates similar elements, such as romance, solving cases with the help of ghosts, and other factors.

5) Missing: The Other Side

Missing the other side poster (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Netflix

Cast: Go Soo, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn So-hee, Ha-joon, Seo Eun-soo, and Song Geon-hee

The fantasy drama Missing: The Other Side follows the story of a fraudster, Kim-wook, who accidentally reaches the Duon Village, which is filled with the spirits of missing people. With the help of Jang Pan-seok, Kim-wook embarks on a journey to find the causes behind their lost, dead bodies. They are assisted by hacker Lee Jong-ah, who is fighting for social justice.

Similar to Oh My Ghost Clients, Missing: The Other Side involves supernatural elements, social justice, and other cinematic factors.

Oh My Ghost Clients is available to stream on platforms like Wavve, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa.

