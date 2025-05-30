5  Yook Sung-jae K-dramas to watch if you loved him in 'The Haunted Palace'

Yook Sung-jae is currently playing the character of a government officer, Yoon-gap, in the ongoing historical and comedy drama The Haunted Palace. It is helmed by directors Yoon Sung-sik and Kim Ji-yeon. It is penned by screenwriter Yoon Soo-jung. Sung-jae acts alongside South Korean actress Kim Ji-yeon in this drama.
The Haunted Palace follows the story of a shaman, Yeo-ri, who rejects her destiny to become a medium for spirits. However, an ancient spirit, Gang-cheol, gets trapped inside the body of a government officer, Yoon-gap. Subsequently, the battle for physical control of one's body begins when Yoon-gap and Yeo-ri fight Gang-cheol with all their strength.
Plus Nine Boys, Who Are You: School 2015, The Golden Spoon, and other shows to watch if you liked Yook Sung-jae in The Haunted Palace
1) Plus Nine Boys
Where to watch: Apple TV and Tubi
Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Oh Jung-se, Yook Sung-jae, Choi Ro-woon, Gyeong Su-jin, and Yoo Da-in
The comedy and romance drama Plus Nine Boys revolves around four individuals, Gu Kwang-soo, Kang Jin-gu, Kang Min-gu, and Kang Dong-gu, who overcome different challenges life throws at them. As they turn 39, 29, 19, and 9, respectively, they are faced with numerous obstacles that they have to cross.
Yook Sung-jae plays the role of a 19-year-old hot-headed judo athlete, Kang Min-gu. He aims for a college scholarship.
2) Who Are You: School 2015
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, KBS World, and Kocowa
Cast: Kim So-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Yook Sung-jae
The drama Who Are You: School 2015 revolves around two twin sisters, Go Eun-byul and Lee Eun-bi, who live completely different lives. While the former is the most popular girl at Seoul's Gangnam District School, the latter lives a difficult life where she is bullied.
Sung-jae plays the role of a troublemaker, Gong Tae-kwang, in high school. However, behind his jolly and cheerful personality, he hides a painful past. After meeting Lee Eun-bi, he decides to take her side when she faces trouble. The actor entertains viewers by showcasing his comical side.
3) The Golden Spoon
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, and Hulu
Cast: Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, Jung Chae-won, and Yeon-woo
The drama follows the story of Seung-cheon, who belongs to a poor family. He gets his hands on a magical spoon, which allows him to exchange his life with his wealthy best friend. However, with opportunity comes consequences, and he has only three wishes to decide his fate.
Sung-jae plays the character of Lee Seung-cheon, who is exhausted from his poor and tiring life. After getting his hands on a magical spoon, he decides to exchange his life with his rich best friend.
4) Goblin
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Prime Video
Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae
The Korean drama follows the story of an unbeatable general, Kim Shin, from Goryeo's military. He dies tragically on a battlefield and subsequently possesses immortality. Exhausted from living for 900 years, he searches for his bride, who can put an end to his never-ending life.
In Goblin, the actor plays the character of a rebellious and kind-hearted chaebol heir, who is the only grandson of the Yoo family.
5) Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Hwang Jung-eun, Yook Sung-jae, and Choi Won-young
The mystery and fantasy drama Mystic Pop-Up Bar revolves around the story of an outdoor drinking establishment, a pojangamcha. It is headed by a strict woman and an innocent part-time employee. They visit customers through their dreams and resolve their daily life issues.
Mystic Pop-Up Bar is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Bae Hye-soo.
Sung-jae plays the character of a cheerful young man, Han Kang-bae, who possesses the ability to make people confess the truth by touching them.
The Haunted Palace is available to stream on Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve.