Ji Chang-wook and Jun Ji-hyun are currently in discussions to star in an upcoming fantasy drama, Human x Nine-Tailed Fox. The script is written by Lim Maeari, the writer behind JTBC’s Beauty Inside and tvN’s Doom at Your Service.

If the two stars join the project, this will be their second project together in a row. They are already working on Colony, a zombie action blockbuster by Yeon Sang-ho. With both stars currently tied up with Colony, their back-to-back collaboration has fans thrilled, making it an exciting streak to follow. Fans expressed their excitement over the idea of Chang-wook and Jun Ji-hyun working together.

"OMG OMG IS THIS REAL!!? JUN JI HYUN & JI CHANG WOOK ON SCREEN TOGETHER!!??? 😱 Please make this happen cuz it's gonna be legendary 🙌," an X user commented.

HighZium Studio and Content Planner, the teams behind Hell 2 and Doctor Slump, are producing the drama. However, final production details are still pending. The project is in early development, with other details being worked out.

"THAT'S A DREAM CASTING !!!," a fan remarked.

"JI CHANG WOOK WITH JUN JI Hyun - That will be a top tier buffet of acting serve," a person noted.

"No agency works harder than Ji Chang Wook's," a user mentioned.

"Finally!! The last series I watched of JCW was love struck in the city 😭. The chemistry with his female lead has been downhill since then . I’m excited," a netizen said.

"Wow my OG queen jun jihyun with wookie, looking forward to this," a viewer shared.

"They’re gagging it so bad on that Colony movie set they’re already being considered for a new project together. I’m eating too good right now," another fan added.

Ji Chang-wook and Jun Ji-hyun's upcoming K-dramas

Ji Chang-wook is set to star in Scandals (working title), a historical romance drama confirmed by Netflix. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the series follows a love tale challenging societal norms.

The drama stars Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You), Ji Chang-wook (Welcome to Samdal-ri), and Nana (Mask Girl). Filming is currently underway in Seoul. Scandals is inspired by the 2003 film Untold Scandal and the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses.

Son Ye-jin plays Lady Cho, a sharp and charismatic woman who makes a secret bet to test love and tradition. Ji Chang-wook stars as Cho Won, a flirt who doesn’t believe in love—until he gets caught in Lady Cho’s dangerous game. Nana plays Hui Yeon, a virtuous young widow who unexpectedly falls for Cho Won.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Scandals, but the drama is expected to premiere later this year.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji-hyun will star in the upcoming series Tempest alongside Kang Dong-won. The drama follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a respectable diplomat and former U.S. ambassador. She uncovers a political conspiracy tied to an assassination. Kang Dong-won plays San Ho, a former elite mercenary with a mysterious past. He is also producing the series, marking his first drama in 20 years since Magic (2004).

In 2025, Jun Ji-hyun is making a big-screen comeback with Colony—her first film in 10 years. The actress returned to TV in 2021 with the thriller Jirisan, marking her first drama since The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016).

