“Now this a cast” — Internet reacts as Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook & Nana are officially confirmed to lead Netflix’s new drama ‘Scandals’

On March 27, 2025, Netflix confirmed the production of the upcoming Korean drama, Scandals (working title). The series is currently being filmed in Seoul. This historical romance drama, set during the Joseon Dynasty, follows a love story that challenges the stringent societal norms of that era.

Ad

Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You), Ji Chang-wook (Suspicious Partner), and Nana (Mask Girl) lead the cast. Fans are eagerly anticipating the drama, with many praising the cast.

"Now this is a CAST," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many expressed excitement in seeing Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana together on screen.

"My two favorite women on the same screen? This dream is coming true after all," a fan remarked.

"Son Yejin and Ji Changwook 😍,", a user mentioned.

"Ji Chang Wook with Ye Ji and Nana….🔥🔥," a person shared.

Others chimed in—

"I’m TOO seated. TOOOOOO seated. This is what life is all about," a netizen noted.

Ad

"Omg yes a win for me son ye jin , ji chang wook and nana omg it's happening for real 😭💗🔥😍," another fan said.

Scandals is a Korean adaptation of the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses

The upcoming Korean drama Scandals is based on the 2003 film Untold Scandal and the French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. For those unfamiliar, the French literary work has a rich cinematic legacy.

Ad

Director Stephen Frears brought Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century novel Les Liaisons dangereuses to life in 1988. He adapted it for stage and screen, and the film received a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Now, Scandals offers a fresh perspective on Netflix, blending historical grandeur with psychological drama.

"Scandals (WT) brings to life a world where love and temptation were taboo. Set in a time when harboring desires was forbidden, the series depicts characters who challenge the strict order of society and engage in a risqué game of love and temptation,” the official summary of Scandals reads.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Son Ye-jin will reportedly portray Lady Cho, a "strategist" and a woman of "charm" who defies tradition with a secret love wager. Ji Chang-wook is reported to play Cho Won, the "greatest playboy in Joseon," who doesn’t believe in love. As he becomes ensnared in Lady Cho’s plan, he attempts to outsmart her—only to put his own heart on the line.

Nana is set to join the cast as Hui Yeon, a young widow who has maintained a life of chastity but finds herself unexpectedly drawn to Cho Won.

Ad

Jung Ji-woo, known for Tune in for Love and Netflix’s Somebody, will direct the series. Writers Lee Seung-young (The Art of Negotiation) and Ahn Hye-song (Somebody) are involved in crafting the script. Production is managed by Movie Rock, the team behind Innocent Witness and Tune in for Love.

A release date for Scandals has not been confirmed. But based on its current production stage, the Netflix series is anticipated to premiere later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback