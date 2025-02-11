"Korean people sure love to idolise PROBLEMATIC PEOPLE" — Fans divided over Son Ye-jin's casting details in ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin inspired drama

Renowned South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is reportedly considering a role in the upcoming thriller drama Variety, set against the backdrop of the K-pop industry.

On February 11, 2025, Maeil Kyungjae reported that the character she's been offered is said to bear a striking resemblance to Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR and the creative force behind the successful girl group NewJeans.

The casting choice is significant beyond fan circles. If Son Ye-jin accepts the role, it would mark her return to television dramas after a hiatus, her last appearance being in Thirty-Nine in 2022.

As of now, Son Ye-jin's agency, MSTeam Entertainment, confirmed that she received the script for Variety and is reviewing it. However, they emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding her participation.

"It is true that she has received an offer to appear in the drama. She has received the script and is currently reviewing it."

Similarly, CJ ENM Studios acknowledged extending the offer to Son Ye-jin but noted that the project remains in its early stages, with many details still under discussion.

Moreover, the character's alleged inspiration from a real-life industry figure like Min Hee-jin could offer viewers a semi-fictionalized glimpse into the workings of K-pop's creative minds. This approach might provide a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs inherent in producing idol groups.

This potential casting has ignited a debate among fans and industry observers. Conversely, some fans express reservations. The concern centered on the character's alleged resemblance to Min Hee-jin, who has been a polarizing figure in the K-pop community.

One X user wrote:

"Korean people sure love to idolise PROBLEMATIC PEOPLE."

Critics question whether basing a character on a real-life individual, especially one associated with controversies, might overshadow the narrative and lead to potential misinterpretations.

"Interestingly timed announcement. Guess we are getting ready for a new part of the circus. Is Jo Yuri playing Executive A who suffered from workplace s*xual harassment? Hope they get some justice on screen at least. I don't mind a revenge drama," a fan wrote.

"People have the freedom to make films of whatever they want, but its just weird how ppl overly glorify someone like her. whatever comes from this they better stay away from depicting the innocent idols," another fan stated.

"When will korean women learn that not all women could be a feminist icon," another fan wrote.

However, several fans expressed anticipation to see Son Ye-jin's comeback to the entertainment industry.

"I don't care about bunny/mhj stan and hybe stan war but im here seated for son yejin and jo yuri," a fan remarked.

"Min heejin is so influential her charisma and willingness to stand against corruption is now being portrayed in k dramas," another fan wrote.

"The quotes finding out that A LOT of the information that's spread about her overseas for the past two years has been misleading/defaming because they never bothered to fact check hit tweets in their own internet echo chambers," another fan said.

More details about Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri's upcoming drama Variety

Son Ye-jin is currently reviewing an offer to star in the upcoming thriller drama Variety, directed by Kim Yong-hoon, renowned for his work on the Netflix series Mask Girl.

Variety is a thriller that explores the multifaceted world of the K-pop industry. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the narrative is expected to provide an in-depth look into the challenges and complexities faced by those within the idol industry.

The drama aims to shed light on the behind-the-scenes workings of K-pop, offering viewers a blend of suspense and insight into this globally influential music scene.

Son Ye-jin has been approached to portray a charismatic, sharp-witted, and outspoken character. This role has allegedly drawn comparisons to former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, known for her innovative contributions to the K-pop industry.

In addition to Son Ye-jin, former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri is reportedly in talks for a lead role in the upcoming drama. Jo Yu-ri recently gained attention for her casting in Squid Game 2, where she played Jun-hee (Player 222).

The production company, CJ ENM, confirmed that while offers have been extended to Son Ye-jin and other potential cast members, the project is still in its early stages, and details such as the broadcast schedule and full casting are yet to be finalized.

In 2022, Son Ye-jin got married to Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin, in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child later that year. Since then, the Something in the Rain actress has been on a hiatus.

