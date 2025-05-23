KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix: Voice cast, behind the music, release date, plot, trailer, and all you need to know

Netflix has finally unveiled its much-awaited teaser for KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film about a group of K-Pop singers who fight against demons. The trailer, which was released on May 22, 2025, introduced the animated and colorful world of the K-Pop idols as they took the stage to enthrall the audience with their performances.

In the trailer, fans also get to hear a snippet of Takedown, an original song by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. The movie also marks Ahn Hyo-seop's debut as a voice actor in the English language. The movie is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. KPop Demon Hunters will be released exclusively on Netflix on June 20, 2025.

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters: Who are the demon hunters and the demons?

The poster of KPop Demon Hunters features the lead cast in their pop and demon-hunting avatars. The entire setup of this movie is vibrant, with pops of neon colors throughout. There is comedy, there is mystery, and there is also a representation of the K-pop fans in the trailer.

The film follows the story of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are a part of the K-Pop group HUNTR/X. They are dubbed as 'superstars of K-Pop' and are selling out stadiums. But they also have a secret — they are also demon hunters. They each carry a weapon to hunt the demons and protect humanity.

What turns out to be their biggest challenge is a rival boy group named The Saja Boys, which is, in fact, demons masquerading as humans. The Saja Boys are led by the charming singer, Jinu, and these demons are sucking the souls of the humans.

Who is in the cast of Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters?

The movie features Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, and Yoo Ji-young as Zoey. Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Byung-hun also appear in pivotal roles. Ken Jeong, Daniel Dae Kim, Kim Yun-jin, Lisa Koshy, and Joel Kim Booster are featured in supporting roles.

The movie is backed by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It is based on a story by Kang, featuring a script by Kang, Appelhans, Danya Jimenez, and Hannah McMechan.

Who is behind the music for Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters?

Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and IDO are music producers and songwriters for this film. The film features songs by Danny Chung, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas, with a score by Marcelo Zarvos. Additional music producers include Teddy Park, 24, DOMINSUK, and Ian Eisendrath.

Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. Additionally, K-Pop group TWICE's members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung will be performing the original song Takedown, for this film as well.

The song Takedown is available for pre-order and pre-saving across leading music platforms. A special photocard featuring the TWICE members is also available with the physical copy of the song. A variant of the song performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI as the members of HUNTR/X will also be featured on the copy.

Interested viewers can catch KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix streaming from June 20, 2025.

