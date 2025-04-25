"Can't wait”- Fans react as Ahn Hyo-seop is set to make his English voice acting debut with Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix has announced the cast, plot, and release date for its upcoming animated venture, KPop Demon Hunters. The announcement was made on April 24, 2025, on Netflix's official social media channels and press release page.

Upon the cast announcement, fans could not keep calm as this venture marks Dr. Romantic star Ahn Hyo-seop's debut in English voice acting. The actor will be playing the role of a boy band member in the film. Here's how the fans reacted to the news:

"Can't wait to hear Hyoseop's voice as Jinu KPop Demon Hunters is going to be EVERYTHING IM SOLD!! June 20, hurry up!!"

"june 20 can’t come soon enough! hyoseop’s voice as jinu is going to melt us all," a fan wrote.

"..?? uh? i'm sorry what ahn hyoseop?? lee byunghun??? WHAT AND an original song by twice WHAATTTT like what even is this," another fan replied.

"AHN HYOSEOP WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE!!!!!" a user replied.

In addition to showcasing their excitement and support for Ahn Hyo-seop's character in KPop Demon Hunters, fans also commented on their opinions on the overall story. Here's what the users wrote:

"WOW I'm so excited Were you working secretly while we thought you were on vacation, and even recorded while you were sick?" a fan wrote.

"GIRLGROUP PROTAGONIST AND BOYGROUP AS A DEMON AND JEONGYEON SINGING F*CK YEAHHH," another fan replied.

"Ken Jeong and Lee Byung Hun alone have me curious about this show," a user wrote.

In an interview with Animation Magazine, Ahn Hyo-seop spoke about his role and said:

"I still remember the excitement I felt when I first read the script for KPop Demon Hunters. Playing the character Jinu gave me the chance to explore a new way of working. I’m incredibly grateful to directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and the amazing cast and crew who supported me throughout the process — I truly enjoyed every moment. It’s been an honor to work with everyone."

All you need to know about Netflix's upcoming animated venture, KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who moonlight as demon hunters. They protect their fans from supernatural dangers. However, they are faced with their biggest threat, an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. Ahn Hyo-seop is the leader of this boy band.

The cast of KPop Demon Hunters includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong & Yoo Ji-young in prominent roles, with Kim Yun-jin, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong & Lee Byung-hun in supporting roles. The movie will also feature an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of the K-pop group TWICE.

Speaking about their song, TWICE members said in their Animation Magazine interview:

"We found it so exciting to be a part of KPop Demon Hunters and connect with these brave characters through music. It felt extra special because it brings together K-pop and animation — two very creative worlds!”

Chris Appelhans, the co-director and co-writer of this project, said:

"We have an amazing voice cast, and the range of their performances is what gives the film such an original tone. Byung Hun Lee and Ahn Hyo-seop bring authentic K-drama emotion, while Arden, May, and Ji-young blend the charisma of legit K-pop stars with the vulnerability and comedy of real young women juggling a dual life like no other."

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans co-direct this story. Kang ideated the story and wrote the script with Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, and Appelhans.

