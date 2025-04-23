"So idols can't be friends now? " Fans defend BIGBANG's G-Dragon for tagging TWICE's Sana in now deleted Instagram post

On April 22, 2025, Wikitree reported that BIGBANG's G-Dragon sparked rumours by tagging TWICE's Sana in a now-deleted Instagram post. On April 22, the BIGBANG member attended Coldplay's concert in Korea.

As he shared his experience of the concert, G-Dragon tagged Sana from TWICE's personal Instagram account in his Instagram story with the word "e?". For those unversed, TWICE has been performing as an opening act for the Coldplay Concerts in Seoul.

What caught netizens' attention was the fact that instead of tagging the whole group, he just tagged Sana. Moreover, G-Dragon even deleted the post as soon as he posted it, adding more to the speculation. The idol also posted other photographs from the Code Kunst and actor Jung Hae-in.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. While some criticised G-Dragon, many fans defended him on X. One fan even remarked that idols can also be friends.

"so idols can't be friends now? how is this even news and also he have lots of female friends in the industry yall so jobless," commented a fan.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan reprimanded netizens, saying that the idols are not your "personal properties," while another called the netizens who are criticising"mentally unwell. "

"Kpop stans were begging for female idols and male idols to have interaction like 2nd gen, well gd is 2nd gen he is normalising it but you have a problem again?" questioned a fan on X.

"Imagine having a fit bc sb said it’s a bit questionable that he only tagged her. Lots of them could be friends or dating each other but they don’t show it publicly to avoid neg attention. Aren’t GD/BB fans all adults now? Take your pills, you’re clearly mentally unwell," remarked another fan.

"This headline is so weird and so are the replies and quotes. These people r human beings with human interactions, friends, associates. They r not your personal properties," reacted another fan.

More reactions flowed on X, where a fan described the backlash as "embarrassing," while another pleaded to let "the artist interact. "

"People will be the first ones to say let be friends, let idols date and let idols be themselves we miss it yada yada yada but are the first ones to dog pile on one idol tagging another. Saying they get hate because you start it. You don’t know these people dude.. so embarrassing," a fan wrote on X.

"These idols are colleagues and have interacted w/ each other during their long-ass careers in the industry. Twice was on ZIP DAESUNG, GD has been casually interacting w/ them & vice versa on SNS since like 2017?? No one needs protecting I assure you. Let's all take a deep breathe," commented another fan.

"i need ONCEs to fu*ka*s leave PEOPLE ALONE AND LET ARTIST INTERACT. idk what's the problem but if they befriended problematic people, it's on the artist already," commented another fan.

More about G-Dragon's latest album, Übermensch

Übermensch is the third studio album by G-Dragon, which was released on February 25, 2025, via Galaxy Corporation and Empire Distribution. The album marks the first musical release by the singer in seven years since Kwon Ji-yong in 2017. The album is also G-Dragon's first album since departing from YG Entertainment in 2023.

The album's title is a reference to philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's concept of a future human ideal of Superman. The singer stated about the album as reported by Billboard on February 25, 2025,

“Übermensch means ‘Beyond-Man,’ representing an individual who transcends themselves. This album embodies the idea of presenting a stronger and more resilient version of oneself to the public. I hope this strength resonates with my fans through my music.”

In other news, G-Dragon donated 300 million won from his Übermensch World Tour, which took place on March 29 and 30, 2025, at the Goyang Sports Complex, to support recovery efforts due to wildfires in regions such as Gyeongsang-do and Ulsan.

