  • From Power to The Leaders: G-Dragon's 2025 Übermensch tour setlist explored

From Power to The Leaders: G-Dragon's 2025 Übermensch tour setlist explored

By Nandini S I
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:13 GMT
G-Dragon
G-Dragon's 2025 Übermensch tour setlist explored (Image via Instagram/@fanplusonedotcom)

G-Dragon has finally kicked off his much-anticipated concert tour Übermensch. The concert began on March 29, 2025, with an inaugural set in Goyang, South Korea, followed by another set on March 30, 2025.

The concert comes eight years after the BIGBANG leader's 2017 concert Act III: M.O.T.T.E. The concert comes a month after the release of his third studio album Übermensch. The next leg of the tour, titled 'Phase 1,' will take place in several Asian countries, including Japan, the Philippines, and China, among others. Further stops of the world tour are yet to be announced.

An X user @LaraLara18x compiled the list of songs that G-Dragon performed at his maiden 2-day concert in Goyang. Day 1 of the concert saw a guest appearance by 2NE1's CL. The duo performed their song The Leaders for the first time after the BIGBANG member's 2017 concert Act III: M.O.T.T.E. They also performed R.O.D.

On Day 2, songs SUPER STAR, That XX, and A Boy were replaced with Last Dance and We Like 2 Party from BIGBANG's discography. BIGBANG group members Taeyang and Daesung joined GD for these performances and also for Home Sweet Home. The performances were interspersed between introductions of the rapper, the band, and the dancers, along with drone shows and a concluding monologue. Here is the full list of songs that G-Dragon performed at his 2-day concert in Goyang:

  1. Power
  2. Home Sweet Home
  3. Super Star
  4. Middle Fingers-Up
  5. One of a Kind
  6. R.O.D (Ft. CL)
  7. The Leaders (Ft. CL)
  8. Crayon
  9. Bonamana
  10. That XX
  11. Butterfly
  12. I Love It
  13. Who You?
  14. Today
  15. Crooker
  16. Heartbreaker
  17. Bullshit + Not Like Up Mashup
  18. Take Me
  19. Too Bad
  20. Drama
  21. A Boy
  22. This Love
  23. 1 Year
  24. IBLEONGIIU
  25. Untitled, 2014
  26. Home Sweet Home
  27. Last Dance (ft. Daesung and Taeyang)
  28. We Like 2 Party (ft. Daesung and Taeyang)

In addition to songs from his latest album, the Power hitmaker also performed his past hits like Untitled 2014, Crayon, and tracks from BIGBANG's discography, striking a wave of nostalgia among his fans. Fans who attended the concert began sharing images and videos from the concert, sharing glimpses of the rapper's performance on stage.

G-Dragon, also known for his unique and bold sense of fashion, displayed it in the concert with a range of the choicest selection for the performance. The outfit that particularly caught the fans' eye was the one with a jacket embedded with red roses and a matching sparkly red crown on his head.

G-Dragon kicks off his third concert tour, Übermensch

This year has seen G-Dragon busy with several events and activities since the beginning. From being one of the four headliners at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes to being an ambassador for Chanel, the rapper has now also resumed his solo activities with gusto this year. He has released a new album and is now on a world tour. He had also hosted an exhibition for the album before the world tour.

The concert announcement came in line with the news of GD's third studio album, Übermensch, which was released on February 27, 2025. The concert tour Übermensch was first announced on February 6, 2025, by his label, Galaxy Corporation. The first location was announced a week later on February 12.

In other news, GD also launched a variety talk show, Good Day, where he invites rappers and celebrities to collaborate with them to create a commemorative song for the year.

Edited by Meghna
