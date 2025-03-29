G-Dragon’s Übermensch concert reportedly delayed due to worsening weather conditions

G-Dragon's much-awaited 2025 World Tour, Übermensch, had a bit of a hiccup during its first concert in South Korea. The show, set to kick off at 6:30 pm KST on March 29 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, was delayed by 30 minutes because of bad weather.

Organizers decided to push back the start time to keep everyone safe and comfortable since the weather took a turn for the worse. Coupang Play, the event's organizer, made it clear that the choice to hold off was all about making sure the fans could enjoy the concert without any worries. As per Allkpop, the organisers said,

"We would like to inform you of a schedule change for the March 29 (Saturday) performance due to adverse weather conditions."

Coupang Play continued and asked for fans' understanding and said,

"We kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation to ensure the safety of all attendees and the smooth operation of the concert. We are doing our utmost to provide a safe and enjoyable experience."

G-Dragon's Übermensch tour ticket sales, itinerary, and more

The Übermensch tour marks G-Dragon's first solo concert performances in eight years since his 2017 ACT III: M.O.T.T.E world tour.

According to Pinkvilla, all of the tickets for G-Dragon's two-day concerts at Goyang Stadium in Seoul have sold out. Both the pre-sales tickets and the general sales tickets sold out in 16 minutes.

After kicking things off in South Korea on March 29 and 30, 2025, the tour will head to other Asian countries. Fans will get to enjoy both G-Dragon's old favorites and some fresh tracks from his new album, Übermensch.

The setlist included the title track TOO BAD, along with other songs like Drama, POWER, and Home Sweet Home. This album marks his first full-length release in over a decade, adding to the significance of the tour.

G-Dragon is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong, among other cities. He is also set to perform at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on May 17, 2025, making him the first male K-pop solo artist to perform at the venue.

Übermensch was released in February 2025 and consists of eight tracks. This also includes his two pre-released singles, POWER and Home Sweet Home.

The album name is derived from Friedrich Nietzsche's concept of the "superman" or "overman." The term represents a person who has superseded society's rules and has formed his own beliefs and values.

Here is the full album tracklist:

Home Sweet Home (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG)

(feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG) POWER

TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

(feat. Anderson .Paak) Drama

IBELONGIIU

TAKE ME

BONAMANA

GYRO DROP

G-Dragon's comeback solo album is available on Spotify and Apple Music alongside other major music streaming platforms.

