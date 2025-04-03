"A man with a golden heart"- Internet moved by G-Dragon's special efforts for bed-ridden fan at his 'Übermensch' concert despite safety concerns

On March 29, 2025, G-Dragon kicked off his long-awaited Übermensch world tour at the Goyang Sports Complex Stadium. While fans came ready for jaw-dropping performances, one moment during the Seoul concert touched hearts when G-Dragon made it a point to personally approach a section of fans with disabilities.

He was seen making his way toward a fan in the wheelchair section despite safety concerns and a packed crowd. He specifically greeted a bedridden fan supported by a breathing tube.

Fans who watched the moment unfold were moved by his effort and sincerity. They saw that the crowd made it difficult for him to get all the way there, but he still managed to get past them. The clip soon spread online. Netizens praised G-Dragon for his warm gesture. An X user, @Coup_dEtat5, wrote,

"The wheelchair zone for physically challenged VIP & FAM. There's a bedridden FAM with breathing tube support attended the concert. So GDRAGON was trying to approach that area. A man with a golden heart ."

While some had initially questioned his decision to move into the crowd because of safety concerns. Later, the full story revealed that he was trying to reach someone who had made an extraordinary effort just to attend.

"Oh jiyong, ur the sweetest, really," a netizen commented .

"Waahhh goosebumps. I hope and pray the fan would get well or feel better soon. And thank you GD for taking the time and exerting the effort to reach out to the fan in the expense of being mobbed by other fans," a fan remarked.

"GD is already a big superstar, but he still gives the best fanservice. #GDRAGON The Artist w/ the BEST FAN SERVICE. The Ultimate Artist.," an X user added.

That's why GD went there, stayed composed, and kept singing while facing this precious fan. Now, I truly understand why he did it despite this serious situation. I can't help but admire his kind heart. love you forever, GD," another person wrote.

Many praised him for being "inclusive" and adding a separate section for the fans who needed them.

"It's the first time for me to see a whole dedicated section for wheelchair users in a concert.. that's really inclusive & thoughtful," a fan commented.

"I did not know he had that kind of zone ready for his concert. Now my respect for him only grows. Please please please let me get a ticket to his show, it's been so long since my last GD concert at this point, i dont care whatever zone," another user added.

G-Dragon’s Übermensch world tour: Songs, upcoming shows, and more

The Seoul concerts marked G-Dragon’s first solo stage in eight years since his 2017 “M.O.T.T.E” tour. With a total of 25 songs performed, the opening show included stages of Power, Home Sweet Home, and hits like Crayon, One of a Kind, and Heartbreaker.

The latter featured a special performance by beatbox champion Wing. A surprise collaboration with CL during R.O.D and The Leaders left fans thrilled.

The set design was completed with pyrotechnics, confetti, and digital visuals like a younger AI version of G-Dragon. At one point, he stepped off the stage to get closer to fans during Today, and ended the night with a thunderous Crooked followed by encore classics like Untitled, 2014, and A Boy.

G-Dragon’s Übermensch tour will now travel across Asia in the coming months. Below are the full upcoming dates and venues:

May 10 & 11: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

May 17: Bulacan – Philippine Arena

May 25 & 26: Osaka – Kyocera Dome

June 7 & 8: Macau – Galaxy Arena

July 12 & 13: Taipei – Taipei Arena

July 19 & 20: Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

July 26: Jakarta – Indonesia Arena

August 9 & 10: Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena

G-Dragon is now gearing up for his next stop in the tour, set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, on May 10 and May 11.

