"Why he doing this concert like this" — Fans share mixed views on G-Dragon's comeback concert over live singing skills despite high production quality

On March 29, 2025, G-Dragon made headlines for his Übermensch concert performance, as fans shared mixed reactions to it. The event, held at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi, marked his first appearance after eight years. His last solo tour was the 2017 World Tour Act III: M.O.T.T.E.

He performed his latest single POWER alongside fan-favorites Crooked and TAKE ME, among others. The stage design, choreography, and visual effects were meticulously crafted.

However, some fans pointed out that G-Dragon's live vocals appeared strained and, at times, off-key. Some noted that he seemed to rely heavily on pre-recorded tracks, selectively singing live over them.

"Genuinely asking why he doing this concert like this... Different techniques can be used. Is he high? Seriously if it done by female idols everyone in that nation bvlly them to de@th. Lsrfm went through a whole year h@te train. Really i don't understand their taste," an X user wrote.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the Ubermensch concert.

"I think his voice has gone unfortunately, he sounds okay on the album but I think he struggles to do live," a fan wrote.

"Imagine if it was a hybe group," another fan remarked.

"Fans expected better from G-Dragon, but live performances can be unpredictable. Hopefully, he improves and delivers stronger vocals next time," a fan reacted.

However, several fans defended the BIGBANG rapper and highlighted that the temperature in South Korea is currently -2° Celsius, and fans who attended his concert seemed to enjoy his performance thoroughly.

"Mind u it was -2°C & he was literally wearing thin clothes the entire time & u could physically see his breath it was that cold lol," a fan defended.

"The weather was extremely bad but yeah haters gonna hate. Stay mad," another fan wrote.

"Hmm…I wonder how many people complaining actually went to the concert. From what I’ve seen, those that went, enjoyed it," another fan added.

G-Dragon's Übermensch concert faces delay due to bad weather amidst South Korea's wildfires

Expand Tweet

G-Dragon's Übermensch solo concert in Seoul faced a delay on March 29 due to severe weather conditions. The event, initially set to begin at 6:30 pm KST at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, was postponed by 30 minutes to ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth execution of the performance.

The concert was delayed because of "worsening weather conditions," which brought sudden cold weather and bad conditions.

Meanwhile, on March 21, 2025, wildfires started in North Gyeongsang province. By March 26, the fires had led to 28 deaths, including a helicopter pilot and two firefighters. More than 37,800 people had to leave their homes, and over 9,000 soldiers joined the efforts to assist firefighters and police.

These fires destroyed more than 48,000 hectares of land, including the 600-year-old Hahoe Folk Village. In addition, a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple called Gousna was also destroyed. While some ancient relics were saved, most were completely burnt.

Furthermore, 4,000 infrastructures and buildings were destroyed in the wildfires that ravaged the country for 10 days between March 21 to 30.

In response to the crisis, G-Dragon donated 300 million KRW to support the victims of the wildfires. The money will be donated from the revenue earned through his Übermensch tour and forwarded to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Several K-pop artists have stepped forward to support relief efforts. Notably, BTS' Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW (approximately $680,000) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

BTS' j-hope, SUGA, and Namjoon each donated 100 million KRW. K-pop group SEVENTEEN collectively donated 1 billion KRW.

