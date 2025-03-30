"Mother and Father of K-pop"— Fans thrilled as 2NE1's CL makes a surprise appearance at G-Dragon's Übermensch 2025 World Tour in Korea

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, G-Dragon rolled out the first concert of his solo world tour, Übermensch, in South Korea at the Goyang Stadium. For his opening night, the idol also invited his fellow artist and friend 2NE1's CL for a guest appearance. The two performed the tracks Ride or Die (R.O.D) and Leaders at the venue, and fans naturally went wild over the same.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

R.O.D is a collaborative track between G-Dragon and Lydia Paek, released in 2013. The Leaders, on the other hand, was another collaborative track between the K-pop soloist and CL, with Teddy as the producer, and it was released in 2016.

Additionally, fans were thrilled to see the two veteran K-pop idols take the stage together after a long time. While fans loved CL's surprise appearance in G-Dragon's latest concert, this wasn't the first time she had opened the idol's tour. She previously performed at the BIGBANG member's solo tours in 2009, 2013, and 2017, for Shine A Light, One of A Kind, and ACT III: M.O.T.T.E.

Ad

Therefore, fans were thrilled to welcome the two together on stage at the Übermensch 2025 world tour opening concert. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Mother and father of K-pop," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"the charisma is giving!" said a fan on X.

"MY INTERNET PARENTS. MY KING AND QUEEN,l. MY LEADERS. MY SKYDRAGON," added another fan.

"ENTIRE KOREAN MUSIC INDUSTRY COULD NEVER REPLICATE THIS KIND OF DUO EVERRRR AGAIN," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement on seeing CL and G-Dragon perform on the stage together.

"CL is a powerhouse on her own. GD stands unmatched by himself. But together? Their level is untouchable. Unmatched, unparalleled. NEVER in K-pop. A once-in-a-lifetime duo," stated a fan.

Ad

"we don't thanks them enough for birthing the male and female idols in kpop," added an X user.

"Just two icons killing the stage as usual," said a netizen.

"king and queen tbh kpop won't have another duo like them," commented another netizen.

All you need to know about G-Dragon's recent solo activities

Following a seven-year hiatus in his solo career, G-Dragon made his much-awaited comeback in October 2024, with the release of the single, POWER. As the track took over the internet, he soon rolled out yet another single called HOME SWEET HOME in November 2024, further exciting fans about what he had in store with his solo comeback.

Ad

Ad

He then announced the release of his solo studio album, Übermensch, in February 2025. The album consists of a total of eight tracks with a double lead single, TOO BAD and DRAMA. The album soon went viral on the internet with several fans and netizens celebrating the K-pop soloist's grand comeback.

Here's the tracklist for the same:

HOME SWEET HOME POWER TOO BAD DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMANA GYRO-DROP

On the other hand, the idol is also currently rolling out his solo world tour, Übermensch. He is expected to visit various venues, including Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Macau, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and more. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for his 2025 solo world tour:

Ad

March 29 and 30: Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

May 10 and 11: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

May 17: Philippin Arena, Bulacan, Philippines

May 25 and 26: Kyocera Osaka Dome, Osaka, Japan

June 7 and 8: Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

July 12 and 13: Taipei Arena, Taipei, Taiwan

July 19 and 20: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

July 26: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

August 9 and 10: AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong, China

Fans and netizens have been thrilled to see what the idol has in store for them with his upcoming world tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback