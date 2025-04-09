"Aliens gonna fight for the concert tickets"– Fans amazed as G-Dragon's music set to be beamed into space in Korea’s first SETI project

On April 9, 2025, E-Today reported that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will make history by sending his music into space. The G-Dragon Space Sound Source Transmission is a collaboration with Galaxy Corporation and KAIST, where he is a visiting professor. Using Azure OpenAI’s Sora, developed with Microsoft, his music and video will be beamed into space, marking South Korea’s first project linked to NASA’s SETI program.

The broadcast is not only an artistic leap but a futuristic effort to preserve human culture beyond Earth. Netizens couldn't stay calm after hearing the news. An X user, @whospaulinxa, wrote,

"if Aliens gonna fight for the concert tickets im done. No way okay this is actually so cool and unique? Like Never Heard of someone sending their song to SPACE??!!! damn Gdragon music knows no Limits."

Some were simply amazed by the idea of his music reaching outer space.

"Gd is untouchable no one is doing it like him," a netizen remarked.

"i would read it twice if it’s for other artists but this is gdragon we’re talking about so anything is possible," a fan commented.

"I will not be surprised if G dragon becames the president of Korea. His influence is beyond music..!," an X user wrote.

Wow...my man will always surprise me..," another user wrote.

Others were too blown away by the innovation and joked that aliens would be G-Dragon's audience.

"So now the ticketwar will also include aliens.... boohoo. Great way to promote Universe though!," a fan joked.

'he said "enough with earth species, i need space creatures"," another user wrote.

"Nahhh we already can’t get merch and tickets we don’t need aliens fighting over GD too," an X user mentioned.

G-Dragon’s space move, his comeback tour, and more about the artist’s latest ventures

The SETI initiative previously broadcast The Beatles’ music into space. This marks a major milestone for Korean pop culture. G-Dragon's agency emphasized that the event goes beyond a musical stunt.

It's about merging entertainment, science, and AI. It also reflects Galaxy Corporation’s ongoing partnership with KAIST. This pushes boundaries between technology and art.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is in full swing with his Übermensch world tour. It kicked off in March with a show at the Goyang Sports Complex. It featured hits like Crayon, Heartbreaker, and Crooked. The concert also included surprise performances by CL, Taeyang, and Daesung.

Apart from touring, G-Dragon has been active in fashion and variety. Earlier this year, he launched the show Good Day. In the show, he collaborates with other musicians to reimagine classic songs.

He also released his third studio album, Übermensch. The album was his grand return after years.

The tour will continue across major Asian cities, including Tokyo, Manila, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, and more.

