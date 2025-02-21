5 K-dramas and movies set in space

From lunar missions set in space to alien conspiracies, Korean storytelling has begun to stretch its wings beyond our planet. While sci-fi remains a niche genre in K-entertainment, recent titles like When the Stars Gossip and The Silent Sea prove that space is no longer just a backdrop—it’s a character.

These stories explore survival, human ambition, and the mysteries lurking in the cosmos. From dystopian struggles to darkly comedic hunts for aliens, let's explore dramas and films set in space to take storytelling beyond Earth.

From Lunar Bases to Alien Hunts: 5 Korean dramas and movies set in space

The Silent Sea

Still from The Silent Sea (Image via Netflix)

How is it set in space?

This dystopian thriller drops a team of scientists (Gong Yoo and Bae Doona) onto the moon’s Balhae Station, a deserted research facility where water is scarce and danger lurks in every shadow. The mission—to retrieve a mysterious sample—unravels into a fight for survival against environmental collapse and genetic experiments gone wrong.

The space hook: The moon’s harsh, airless landscape amplifies the story’s tension. Every creak of the station and every dwindling oxygen tank reminder underscores the fragility of human life in space.

Where to watch: Netflix

Space Sweepers

Still from Space Sweepers (Image via Netflix)

How is it set in space?

Set in 2092, this film follows the crew (Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri) of the spaceship Victory as they scavenge space debris for profit. Their gritty, hand-to-mouth existence contrasts sharply with the utopian Mars colonization dreams of the elite, making space a backdrop for sharp social commentary.

The space hook: The film’s vibrant CGI universe—junk-filled orbits, neon-lit spaceports—turns the cosmos into a playground for class warfare. When the crew discovers Dorothy, a childlike robot with apocalyptic potential, their moral dilemmas unfold against asteroid fields and zero-gravity chases.

Where to watch: Netflix

Glitch

Still from Glitch (Image via Netflix)

How is it (partly) set in space?

While most of the story unfolds on Earth, Glitch ties its alien mystery to cosmic phenomena. Hong Ji-hyo (Jeon Yeo-been) teams up with UFO enthusiasts to track her vanished boyfriend, leading to a conspiracy involving extraterrestrial signals and shadowy organizations.

The space hook: The drama cleverly uses space as a metaphor for the unknown. Ji-hyo’s hallucinations of aliens and cryptic UFO clues keep the cosmic tension alive, even when the action stays grounded. It’s less about spaceships and more about how the idea of “something out there” disrupts ordinary lives.

Where to watch: Netflix

When the Stars Gossip

Still from When the Stars Gossip (Image via Netflix)

Why it’s set in space?

This ongoing drama plants its characters on a high-tech space station, where elite astronaut Eve Kim (Kong Hyo-jin) enforces strict rules to prevent disasters. Enter Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), a chaebol heir posing as a space tourist with hidden motives, turning the station into a pressure cooker of clashing agendas.

The space hook: The confined, zero-mistake environment of the space station heightens every interaction. From malfunctioning equipment to interpersonal tensions, the setting amplifies the stakes of secrets and survival.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Moon

Still from The Moon (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Why it’s set in space?

This film traps astronaut Sun-woo (Doh Kyung-soo) in a lunar orbit after a mission goes wrong, forcing a desperate rescue effort led by disgraced former director Kim Jae-guk (Sul Kyung-gu). The vast, silent expanse of space becomes both a prison and a battlefield.

The space hook: The moon’s desolate beauty and the crushing isolation of space drive the emotional weight. Sun-woo’s struggle to stay sane while stranded mirrors the physical and psychological toll of space exploration.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Whether it’s the moon’s eerie silence (The Silent Sea), or the chaotic hustle of space scavengers (Space Sweepers), these stories prove that the “set in space” label isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a lens to explore what makes us human. From high-octane action to quiet existential dread, these picks show that the final frontier is as much about inner turmoil as it is about outer adventure.

