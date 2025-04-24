“That would be iconic” — Fans thrilled as Sana proposes a massive TWICE x SEVENTEEN challenge with all 22 members on the groups’ 10th anniversary

On April 24, 2025, TWICE's Sana proposed an ambitious collaboration between TWICE and SEVENTEEN to commemorate their shared 10th anniversary. The idea emerged during a recent episode of Sana's Fridge Interview, where she hosted SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Woozi.

Ad

During the candid conversation, Sana suggested a joint challenge involving all 22 members from both groups. The proposal was met with enthusiasm from Hoshi and Woozi, igniting excitement among fans of both groups.

"If that song ever comes out, let's do a challenge with SEVENTEEN and TWICE," Sana said.

In response, Hoshi said,

"When our 10th anniversary album comes out, you all should do it together."

Ad

Trending

Sana and Hoshi discussed that both groups would do a challenge together whenever either of the bands releases their new albums to celebrate their 10th anniversary. To add caution to the buzzing idea, Woozi reminded both of them if it was wise to decide something like this without the presence of other members from both TWICE and SEVENTEEN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hilariously, Hoshi moved ahead with the decision and said that the declaration was made on the show, hence, both groups would have to follow through.

The potential collaboration holds significance as both TWICE and SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015, marking a decade of success in the K-pop industry. A joint challenge would not only celebrate their milestones but also showcase the camaraderie between the two groups.

Fans flooded social media to express their anticipation of the idea of seeing all members of TWICE and SEVENTEEN come together for a special performance has generated widespread excitement. One fan wrote on X:

Ad

"That would be iconic. Please make it happen @JYPETWICE @pledis_17"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their excitement to see SEVENTEEN's 13 members and TWICE's nine members together to do a challenge called the "TWICETEEN."

"Imagine all 22 members of TWICE and SEVENTEEN lined up together, celebrating each other's 10th anniversary with a full-on challenge, synchronized chaos, energy, and love—an idol crossover of epic proportions," a fan wrote.

"OH MY GOD I can't imagine or believe that I really hope they do it omg I can't wait to see what will they do how can they fit all the members in the same room or are they going to rent a bigger studio omg why I am so excited from now," another fan said.

Ad

"My twiceteen I WILL BE WAITING FOR THAT CHALLENGE," another fan added.

Others noted that the collaboration will be "LEGENDARY."

"TWICETEEN CHALLENGE WILL BE LEGENDARY," a fan remarked.

"Yayy we will get Seungkwan with his Momo Jihyo noona, Jeongyeon Sana with Hoshi woozi, nayeon with mingyu, Tzuyu with Jun Minghao, and many more moments," another fan added.

Ad

"WE ARE EATING GOOD THIS AINT TWICETEEN CRUMBS ANYMORE BUT A WHOLE MEAL," another fan said.

More about SEVENTEEN's ongoing activities and TWICE's show at Coldplay's Seoul concert

Ad

SEVENTEEN's Right Here world tour, which commenced on October 12, 2024, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, concluded on February 16, 2025, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The tour lasted for four months and visited fans in Asia and North America, and accumulated over 1 million fans worldwide.

After the tour, they announced their 9th annual fans meeting, SEVENTEEN in Carat Land, which took place on March 20 and 21, 2025, at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium. The event was rather special as it was the formal return of member Jun, who had been on hiatus while filming in China.

Ad

However, member Jeonghan was absent, having commenced his alternative service as a public service worker in September 2024. Following him, Wonwoo enlisted for alternative duty on April 3.

The fan meet was both a physical and virtual event and saw CARATs around the globe take part. With some members, such as Hoshi, Woozi, and Wonwoo, soon going into the military, the fan meet was even more emotionally charged for fans and the group itself.

Ad

At the same time, TWICE topped news headlines by becoming special guests of British rock band Coldplay on their Music of the Spheres world tour in Seoul. The performances were held at Goyang Stadium on April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25, 2025.

This collaboration was one of the many busy events in TWICE's schedule, which involved releasing their 14th mini-album, Strategy, on December 6, 2024. The album included a title track collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which once again demonstrated TWICE's international recognition and openness to experimenting with diverse musical collaborations.

Ad

For now, fans eagerly await further announcements on "TWICETEEN" challenge, hopeful that this exciting proposal will come to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More