From Heart Shaker to Strategy: Setlist & highlights from TWICE's special guest appearance at Coldplay's Korea concert

On April 16, 2025, TWICE made a special appearance at Coldplay's concert in South Korea as the band's guest. The K-pop group joined the British rock legends for their Seoul event during the Music of the Spheres world tour. This exciting collaboration lasted six nights in April 2025 at Goyang Stadium. It marked Coldplay's return to South Korea after eight years and TWICE's debut as featured performers alongside a major Western artist.

Maeil Business Newspaper cited sources who said that Goyang Stadium constructed kinetic floors for concertgoers, which generated electricity as fans moved or stomped on them. These floors were incorporated into select standing areas. Additionally, a power bike installation was implemented to help produce the energy needed for the show.

TWICE's performances featured fan favorites such as Heart Shaker, What Is Love?, and Cheer Up. Here is the one-hour setlist of the girl group's performance:

CHEER UP

What is Love?

Heart Shaker

Strategy

FANCY

Feel Special

TT

Alcohol-Free

Talk that Talk

Dance The Night Away

TWICE joins Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour in Seoul: A fusion of K-Pop and Britpop

On November 1, 2024, Coldplay announced on social media that special guest performers TWICE would open for the band at their concerts in Seoul. This year, the performances will take place at Goyang Stadium on April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25.

The K-pop band will open all six shows, bringing their high-energy production to the stage alongside Coldplay. This collaboration represents a unique blend of Western rock and K-pop genres, offering fans a special concert experience. Each of Coldplay's concerts in Seoul is reported to attract between 30,000 and 180,000 attendees.

On April 16, 2025, the K-pop joined Coldplay and ELYANNA to sing WE PRAY. Additionally, the K-pop group's performance of their recently released track, Strategy, featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, thrilled fans.

Before this, TWICE successfully completed their fifth and largest world tour, Ready to Be. The tour lasted 15 months, traveling to 27 cities and culminating in a final concert at Nissan Stadium in Japan.

The Ready to Be tour began on April 15, 2023, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul and covered North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. They performed 51 shows for 1.5 million fans worldwide. They became the first K-pop girl group to headline and sell out major US stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

They made history as the first foreign female artists to perform at Nissan Stadium in Japan, the country's largest venue, with over 140,000 fans across two days. The girl group's concert at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne marked Australia's first K-pop stadium concert and set a new standard for future performances.

