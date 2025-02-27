"I have fans too" — Jung Jin-young opens up about his concerns filming kiss scenes with TWICE's Dahyun on 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

On February 27, 2025, Sweet Home actor Jung Jin-young revealed his nervousness while filming the kiss scene with TWICE's Dahyun in You Are the Apple of My Eye. Following the film's release on February 21, Jung Jin-young offered a frank reflection on the intimate scenes with Dahyun, discussing what was so difficult about them and what one must keep in mind.

In an exclusive interview with Xports News after the release of the Korean film, Jin-young stated that filming kissing scenes takes a lot of work for actors. He said that since it was Dahyun's first kissing scene, he tried his best to make her feel comfortable. He further shared that after the scene, the atmosphere on set became more comfortable for everyone.

"We filmed that after filming the man-man kiss scene. I was a lot less nervous so I felt more at ease. Dahyun said it was her first time doing a kiss scene. She was really nervous. I tried hard to make her feel as comfortable as possible. Kissing scenes are actually work. It's hard until the kiss scene. It's so hard and I wonder if it makes sense, but it's comfortable after doing it."

Jung Jin-young said that since the kiss scene was part of the script, he believed that TWICE's Dahyun's fans would be "kind" to him. He said:

"I thought they would be kind to me since I have fans too. I was actually worried. I think Dahyun's fans will be lenient. I was worried about Dahyun too, so I asked her, 'What's going to happen to me?' But Dahyun told me, 'Our fans are cool and nice, so it'll be okay.'"

More about You Are the Apple of My Eye starring Jung Jin-young and TWICE's Dahyun

Jung Jin-young and Dahyun of TWICE stepped into the lead roles in the highly anticipated Korean adaptation of You Are the Apple of My Eye, which offers a fresh take on the classic coming-of-age romantic film from Taiwan. The Taiwanese film was titled The Girl We Went After Together and was released in 2011.

Additionally, the film is adapted from the semi-autobiographical novel The Girl We Went After Together or Those Years (in Chinese).

You Are the Apple of My Eye is about an 18-year-old high school student, Jin-woo (played by Jung Jin-young), and his love for Seon-ah (Dahyun). Seon-ha is the model student who loves studying and gets the highest score. However, she is also known for her kind and elegant demeanor, which attracts Jin-woo and other guys towards her.

Meanwhile, Jin-woo is a mischievous high school student who lives every moment. Even though their personalities are completely different from each other, Jin-woo finds himself drawn to Seon-ah's innocence and zeal towards life.

The film is a roller-coaster journey of the most innocent experience of young love and self-discovery in one's teenage years. The story explores the complexity of first love, friendship, and bittersweet aspects of growing up and stepping into adulthood.

The film vividly captures the vibrant moments of youth in the 2000s, portraying the subtle emotions of first love and the intricate journey spanning 15 years.

As Jin-woo and his friends navigate the highs and lows of adolescence, their shared fascination with Seon-ah adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the universal experience of unrequited love and the passage of time.

The main cast of You Are the Apple of My Eye includes:

Jung Jin-young

Dahyun from TWICE

Shin Jun-chul

Demian

Lee Min-goo

Kim Yo-han

Kim Min-ju

Lee Seung-jun

You Are the Apple of My Eye is directed by Cho Young-myoung, who also penned the screenplay. The production was a collaborative effort between Studio Take and Jayuro Pictures, with K-Movie Entertainment handling distribution. The musical score was composed by Lee Jong-myoung (Ecobridge).

