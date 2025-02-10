"We composed the song together" — Jin-young and TWICE’s Dahyun reveal being co-writers & producers for upcoming film ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye' OST

On February 10, 2025, the media outlet, @ThePopCore, reported that actor Jung Jin-young and TWICE's Dahyun collaborated in You Are the Apple of My Eye as co-writers and producers for the film's original soundtrack (OST).

Jin-young and Dahyun, who portray the lead characters Jin-woo and Seon-ah respectively, revealed in the latest interview with GRID Network that they tried to mirror their characters' journeys through the song's lyrics.

“Actually, it’s not just about singing. We composed the song together and did our best to perform it. So, the song was born from both Dahyun’s and my idea,” stated Jin-young

The OST, featuring the co-written and produced track by Jin-young and Dahyun, will be available on major music streaming platforms coinciding with the film's theatrical release on February 21. However, the name of the OST is yet to be disclosed by the production team.

More about You Are the Apple of My Eye starring Jung Jin-young and TWICE’s Dahyun

The upcoming South Korean film You Are the Apple of My Eye is a coming-of-age romance starring Jung Jin-young and TWICE's Dahyun. This film is a remake of the acclaimed 2011 Taiwanese movie of the same name, which was based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Giddens Ko.

Set in the early 2000s, You Are the Apple of My Eye captures the vibrant moments of youth, the subtle emotions of first love, and the intricate journey spanning 15 years. The story centers on Jin-woo, portrayed by Jung Jin-young, an 18-year-old high school student known for his mischievous antics.

Despite his playful nature, Jin-woo finds himself drawn to Seon-ah, played by Dahyun, the graceful and academically gifted model student admired by all. As their contrasting personalities intertwine, the film delves into their evolving relationship, navigating the bittersweet phases of adolescence and the enduring impact of first love.

Jung Jin-young plays the spirited and playful student, Jin-woo, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and emotional growth as he grapples with his feelings for Seon-ah.

TWICE's Dahyun will debut in a leading film role as Seon-ah, the epitome of grace and intelligence, who becomes the object of affection for Jin-woo and his friends.

The supporting cast in You Are the Apple of My Eye includes Shin Jun-chul, Demian, Lee Min-goo, Kim Yo-han, Kim Min-ju, and Lee Seung-jun, each contributing to the rich tapestry of characters that populate Jin-woo and Seon-ah's world.

The film's trailer, released on September 3, 2024, generated significant excitement among fans and critics alike. Dahyun's portrayal of Seon-ah marks her second major acting project, following her role in the sports drama Sprint.

Jung Jin-young, known for his performances in Love in the Moonlight, Police University, and Sweet Home, brings depth to the character of Jin-woo.

Directed by Cho Young-myoung, You Are the Apple of My Eye is a collaborative effort between Studio Take and Jayuro Pictures, with K-Movie Entertainment handling distribution. Principal photography commenced in early June 2024, following the finalization of the cast.

The film's music is composed by Lee Jong-myoung, also known as Ecobridge, with cinematography by Hong Jae-sik and editing by Kim Man-guen.

You Are the Apple of My Eye had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 3, 2024, where it was featured in the Korean Cinema - Panorama section. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in South Korea on February 21, 2025.

Additionally, it garnered international interest, with distribution rights sold in eight countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

