TWICE’s Dahyun officially confirmed to make her big screen debut in the movie ‘Sprint’ alongside actor Lee Shin-young

TWICE's Dahyun is set to make her acting debut as news surfaced online on May 2, 2024. In the upcoming independent film Sprint (literal title), helmed by Lee Seung-hoon, Dahyun will debut as an actor as part of the primary cast lineup.

Sprint is a sports drama that promises to be a touching story about people who are trying against all circumstances to fulfill their aspirations. Not only is this the first time a TWICE member would enter the acting industry, but it would also be her first acting venture since her debut as a musician.

A representative from JYP Entertainment— Dahyun's management agency—confirmed the news and said, according to a report by Soompi:

“She has been cast for the project, and she is preparing for filming.”

More about upcoming film Sprint starring TWICE's Dahyun, Ha Seok-jin, and Lee Shin-young

The movie tells the story of Kang Goo-young, who broke the 100-meter track record in Korea and now suffers disappointments and diminishing desires in his latter years.

The 400-meter relay bronze medalist Kim Kuk-young, who triumphed for the first time in 37 years, also served as the inspiration for the character of Kang Goo-young in the upcoming film. Moreover, the film aims to represent the stories of people who run nonstop while harboring unattainable goals in their hearts as life passes them by.

Ten years later, however, and in contrast to everyone's expectations, Kang Goo-young is nearing the brink of his prime, lamenting his life's journey and no longer finding jogging fun. Through the story of one individual who regrets the decision, the movie hopes to connect with viewers.

South Korean actor Ha Seok-jin, who is known for his Radiant Office, Drinking Solo, Shark, and 4 Legendary Witches, is set to play the lead role of the Kang Goo-young.

In the upcoming independent feature film Sprint, a fresh story inspired by the athletics genre will be explored and narrated from the lens of Lee Seung-hoon. South Korean actor Lee Shin-young, who is well-acclaimed for his roles in Crash Landing On You (2020), Rookie Cops (2022), Rebound (2023), Captivating the King (2024), and other K-dramas and movies have joined the main cast lineup.

Lee Shin-young is reported to play the character of the sprinter Seung Yeol, who wanted to become a soccer player but turned to being an athlete due to his fate.

Meanwhile, a well-known member of the JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE, Dahyun's latest endeavor has heightened anticipation among her fans. However, despite JYP Entertainment's confirmation and announcement, Dahyun's role in the forthcoming movie is yet unknown.

TWICE is preparing for the release of its fifth Japanese album, DIVE, which is set to release on July 17, 2024. The group is set to release their full-length album after two years and is currently on their READY TO BE world tour that will end on July 28 in Japan. They will perform at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on July 13 and 14, followed by their show at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on July 20 and 21.

On July 27 and 28, 2024, TWICE will have their last two concerts from their READY TO BE world tour at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium. For the unversed, Dahyun serves as the lead rapper and vocalist for her group.