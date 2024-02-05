“Masters of fan service”: Internet hilariously reacts as TWICE’s Sana and Jihyo tease fans by sharing a kiss on stage during their Ready To Be concert

On February 5, 2024, a clip of TWICE members Sana and Jihyo went viral online. Both artists were reportedly captured sharing a kiss onstage from their Mexico show of the Ready to Be world tour. The two-day shows were held on February 2 and 3 in Foro Sol Stadium, where, in front of a 100,000 audience, the two stars playfully shared a kiss on camera.

The clip was widely circulated on social media and went viral by February 5. Reacting to the same on X, one fan praised the popular girl group as "masters of fan service" for their hilarious and playful shenanigans.

"I still can't believe it": Fans stunned to witness Sana and Jihyo pretend to kiss each other on stage

TWICE enthralled audiences with a two-day Ready to Be global tour event in Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium on February 2 and 3, 2024. An audience of over 110,000 people attended both days, and reportedly, the tickets for the dates were sold out in time. However, the surprise "kiss" between band leader Jihyo and Sana ignited the ONCE (official fandom name of TWICE), even though conversations were dominated by the sold-out performances.

Attending the sold-out show, TikTok user Rodrigo Ruiz captured the moment and shared it on the platform when bandmates Jihyo and Sana exchanged a "kiss" in front of the audience. Immediately, the clip made its way to Twitter and went viral on February 5 KST.

Before Sana appeared in the picture and seemed to reportedly kiss Jihyo on the lips, the video showed Jihyo flirting with the camera, grabbing her face, and leaning in an attempt to give her a "kiss." The surprise fan service caused the concertgoers to yell with delight just as the "kiss" occurred.

The moment occurred on February 3, on the second day of TWICE's world tour in Mexico City. Social media users were captivated by the viral scene, but many questioned if the two members of TWICE had truly shared a kiss. Fans made it clear that the two did not kiss, but rather created the illusion of a kiss using camera angles and "camera magic."

Videos of the particular moment quickly flooded social media, particularly X. Soon, followers could only be seen discussing the now-viral moment as the 'kiss' video spread rapidly from a variety of perspectives.

TWICE swiftly sold out its Ready to Be concert tickets in Mexico since the band is known for their exciting and riveting live performances. A milestone in their career was reached when the female group—which consists of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu—fulfilled their pledge after five years and sold out two gigs over two days in Mexico City.

The only two Latin American nations on TWICE's fifth worldwide tour, Mexico and Brazil, will be the band's first destinations in 2024. Hits from 2020 and 2023, like Set Me Free and I Can't Stop Me, opened the show and established the tone for an almost three-hour extravaganza.

On April 15, 2023, TWICE's fifth global tour, titled Ready to Be, got underway at Seoul's Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The tour boasts 49 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. The band's Latin American segment of the tour will culminate on March 16, 2024, with a performance in Las Vegas. The group's world tour is scheduled to end on July 28, 2024, in Yokohama, Japan.