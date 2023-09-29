"Get well soon chae": Fans send in thoughts as JYP Entertainment announces TWICE's Chaeyoung's absence from two Bulacan shows due to health concerns 

On September 29, JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeyoung would not be participating in TWICE's "READY TO BE" concerts in Bulacan. The group is scheduled to perform for two nights at the Philippine Arena on September 30 and October 1 in Bulacan.

The agency released a statement saying:

"We regret to inform you that Chaeyoung is unable to participate in the upcoming TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR “READY TO BE” Bulacan concert due to health issues."

The agency has asked for everyone's understanding and respect regarding this decision. The decision was reached after carefully considering Chaeyoung's health and well-being as the top priority.

The statement further read:

"We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show. We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist."

Meanwhile, several fans have expressed their support and heartfelt concern for Chaeyoung across various social media platforms.

Fans sent their heartfelt message to TWICE's Chaeyoung

"READY TO BE" marks the group's third global concert tour and fifth major concert series. It was launched to celebrate their twelfth extended play (EP), ''Ready to Be,'' unveiled in 2023.

The tour began on April 15, 2023, at Seoul's prestigious Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The tour boasts an impressive lineup of 44 shows spanning across Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe.

Since the announcement of Chaeyoung's absence from the Philippines concert, fans have been sending their heartfelt messages wishing Chaeyoung a speedy recovery.

Global fans have also shown support for the Philippines ONCE (TWICE fandom name) on social media.

TWICE is the first female Korean act to top both Billboard and World Digital Song Sales

For those unversed, TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Twice was formed under the television program Sixteen in 2015 and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins. The group gained popularity with their single Cheer Up in 2016, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and won "Song of the Year" at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

In 2017, they made history by becoming the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album, Twicetagram, and its lead single, Likey.

The group's magnetic charm and boundary-crossing music continue to captivate listeners across the globe. Seeing the immense popularity, the group has added four more shows to their ongoing "READY TO BE World Tour," which will run into 2024.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.