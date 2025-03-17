Ahn Hyo-seop reportedly to star in upcoming romcom drama 'Today, Sold Out'

Ahn Hyo-seop is returning to the romcom genre with the upcoming title Today, Sold Out (tentative), as per a report by South Korean media outlet Ize dated March 17, 2025. The drama will be directed by Ahn Jong-yeon (Gangmaegang) and scripted by newcomer Jin Seung-hee.
The romantic comedy is set to be aired by SBS in 2026, as per the outlet. It is produced by Beyond J (I Know, Murderer's Shopping List, Somebody, Chunhwa Love Story).
Today, Sold Out revolves around two career-driven people who share emotional voids in life. Nevertheless, their connection helps them heal their respective wounds and find love.
Who will Ahn Hye-seop play in Today, Sold Out
The actor takes the role of Matthew Lee, a mysterious farmer, who meets Dam Ye-jin, a show host suffering from chronic insomnia. Romance blooms between them. His co-star is currently being cast, as A-list stars are in consideration. Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo-seop is set to have his big-screen debut as Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint in July 2025.
Ahn Hyo-seop became famous after starring in K-dramas like Dr. Romantic 2, Lovers of the Red Sky, Abyss, Business Proposal, Dr Romantic 3, and A Time Called You. In Business Proposal, he portrayed Kang Tae-moo, the strict CEO who falls in love with one of his employees. In his most recent drama, A Time Called You, he played Koo Yeon-jun, the male lead, and Nam Si-heon, a person who resembles him.
Ahn Hyo-seop in Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint
The highly anticipated film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, starring Ahn Hyo-seop, is directed by Kim Byung-woo. It is a large-scale adaptation of the globally popular Naver web novel, which has garnered 200 million views since its serialization in 2018.
The story follows Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop), an ordinary office worker who is the sole reader of the fantasy web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, which has just concluded after a decade. However, his reality is suddenly upended when the world around him transforms into the setting of the novel.
As the only one who knows how the story unfolds, he embarks on a perilous journey to save the world, teaming up with the novel's protagonist, Yoo Jung-hyuk (Lee Min-ho), a formidable warrior who regresses each time he dies.
Produced by Realize Pictures and supported by Smilegate, the film boasts an ensemble cast. Lee Min-ho takes on the role of Yoo Jung-hyuk, a skilled fighter determined to endure until the end, while Ahn Hyo-seop makes his big-screen debut as Kim Dok-ja. Chae Soo-bin joins the cast as Yoo Sang-ah, Kim Dok-ja's former colleague, who quickly adapts to the apocalyptic world and becomes a crucial ally.
Shin Seung-ho and Nana play Lee Hyun-seong, the rugged ex-soldier, and Jung Hee-won, a fearless warrior with a strong sense of justice, respectively.
Gong Pil-doo, the cunning manipulator using money as a tool of influence, is played by Park Ho-san. Han Myeong-oh, Kim Dok-ja's boss in a precarious position, is handled by Choi Young-joon. BLACKPINK's Jisoo also appears as Lee Ji-hye, a skilled warrior who stands as a pillar beside Yoo Jung-hyuk.
As of now, Ahn Hyo-seop has not made any official announcement regarding his role in Today, Sold Out.