"Who's the guy in JISOO Your love MV"- Fans speculate Hwang In-youp, Byeon Woo-seok, or Kim Jae-young, to feature in BLACKPINK' member's music video

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reportedly teased the music video of her song Your Love at a recent fan meeting, creating much excitement among fans. On March 14, Jisoo kick started her solo Asia tour titled LIGHTS LOVE ACTION at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, in Manila, Philippines.

This marked the beginning of her first solo Asia fan meeting tour where she reportedly unveiled the music video teaser of the song Your Love from her album AMORTAGE. What caught fans' attention was the male actor featured in the clip as they could not figure out the identity of the actor.

BLACKPINK fans are divided on whether it's either Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok or Hwang In-youp from Family By Choice. Some fans also speculated that the male actor was Judge from Hell star Kim Jae-young. So far BLISSOO, the idol's agency is yet to comment on the speculations. They took to X to share their excitement about the upcoming music video.

"Who's the guy in JISOO Your love MV," a fan wrote.

"HELLAURRE WHO IS THE ACTOR??? IS THAT HWANG INYEOP OR BYEON WOOSEOK??," a fan mentioned.

"Is hwang inyoup or kim jaeyoung or byeon wooseok with jisoo i’m hella confused the suspense is driving me crazy- somebody use their skills to find it out but OHMYGOD the visuals are insane," a netizen mentioned.

Fans were confused whether the male actor in Jisoo's upcoming music video was Byeon Woo-seok, Hwang In-youp, or Kim Jae-young.

"THAT'S KIM JAEYOUNG RIGHT??????," a fan commented.

"Why he looks like Hwang In-youp???," another fan commented.

"Almost got a heart attack thinking the guy was byeon wooseok," an X user stated.

Many fans revealed that Your Love was their favorite track from AMORTAGE.

"SHE DID THIS FOR ME, literally the best track on her album, YOUR LOVE BY YOURS TRULY," a netizen reacted.

"Bro I just finished listening to this song on repeat for 3 hours," an X user mentioned.

"OMG MY FAV SONG OF THE ALBUM. Your love supremacy, thank you Jisoo," a fan stated.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's mini album AMORTAGE and ongoing Asia fan meeting Tour LIGHTS LOVE ACTION

BLACKPINK's Jisoo commenced her first solo Asia fan meeting tour titled ‘LIGHTS LOVE ACTION’ on February 14, 2025, in Manila. She has confirmed to hold nine more shows in six Asian cities through this tour.

LIGHTS LOVE ACTION Asia tour dates:

March 15, 2025, at Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

March 17, 2025 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

March 18, 2025 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

March 21, 2025, at Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

March 22, 2025, at Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

March 23, 2025 at Messe Taoyuan in Taipei, Taiwan.

March 28, 2025 at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong, China.

March 29, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong, China.

March 30, 2025, at My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The BLACKPINK member made her solo music comeback with the mini album AMORTAGE on Friday, February 14, 2025, with the titular tune ‘Earthquake.’ She also unveiled the official music video of ‘Earthquake', garnering attention for its office-inspired concept.

The music video featured renowned South Korean actor Cha Seung-won and was helmed by director Christian Breslauer, known for his work with Western artists like Ariana Grande, SZA, Doja Cat, and more.

The mini album consists of four tracks: Earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses, and the BLACKPINK vocalist is credited as the co-writer on all songs.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is yet to reveal the Your Love music video teaser and the release date through her official social media for fans and the general public.

