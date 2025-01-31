"Out-rizzed bro in his own rizz show"- Fans in a frenzy over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s flirtatious energy on Dex’s Fridge Interview

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has taken over the internet by showcasing her flirting skills on her recent appearance on Dex's YouTube show. On January 30, 2025. Dex aka Kim Jin-young unveiled the recent episode of his show titled ‘Dex's Fridge Interview’ featuring Jisoo.

The BLACKPINK member appeared as a guest to promote her upcoming Korean drama Newtopia. She shared some anecdotes from her pre-debut days, her first solo song FLOWER, and more. Fans noticed that the K-pop idol was seamlessly taking forward the conversation with Dex and were surprised by her flirtatious energy.

When Dex asked about her ideal type, Jisoo responded, saying it would be someone like him. She further explained that he should be someone reliable and be able carry things for her.

Trending

Fans observed that the SnowDrop actress mentioned someone like Dex being her type, which flattered him. They took to X to share how they felt about their conversation and chemistry on the show.

"Out-rizzed bro in his own rizz show," a fan said

Expand Tweet

"She got him wrapped around her finger im giggling," a fan added.

"This whole interview got me a whole zoo in my stomach," a user stated.

Fans enjoyed Jisoo's appearance on Dex's Fridge Interview.

"After watching the whole 1-hour interview, i would like to say that i might have underestimated jisoo's flirting skills. girlie is so smooth yet straightforward. After watching dex's my name is gabriel appearance, i learned that he's the biggest flirt, but jisoo outshined him," a fan stated.

"Omfg #JISOO is such a big flirt I’m loving it!!!!!! Why she raise her eyebrows at him like that?!" a user commented.

"Jisoo is such a flirt like when she was asked what type, she said can carry 4 bags (strong), can fight, reliable and laugh at her jokes and later said someone who can swim Mind u Dex can do all. I HAD NO IDEA HOW FLIRTY JISOO IS LIKE SORRY MOTHER I DIDNT KNOW U PLAY SO WELL," a user added.

BLACKPINK fans mentioned that Jisoo appeared to comfortable flirting with Kim Jin-young.

"First time seeing Jisoo so comfortably flirting with a man," a user mentioned.

"Dex's fans were worried that he flirts in his videos and that #JISOO's fans might get offended. But look,my girl flirts even more than him—and she does it effortlessly! If anything, she’s the real flirter here And the best part!! We absolutely love it," a fan wrote.

"bro it’s not surprising if that dex guy fall for her after the filming because jisoo is such a flirt in the whole video like what do you mean she feed the guy and said she want someone like him? i can’t. everyone wants jisoo atp," a netizen mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo talks in detail about her ideal type on Dex's Fridge Interview

Expand Tweet

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was featured in an hour-long episode of Dex's Fridge Interview. While the two quickly became friends as they were born in the year 1995, Dex asked her about her ideal type as the signature question of the show.

Jisoo revealed that she wants an all-rounder boyfriend. She likes someone who is reliable, matches her high-class humor, and knows how to swim. The BLACKPINK vocalist said that she wants to date someone like Dex. Furthermore, she doesn't like it when someone whines a lot but playfully mentioned that only she is allowed to whine.

When it comes to appearance, here's what Jisoo said:

“I don't have a preference when it comes to the look because we all become a skeleton when we die.”

Expand Tweet

In other news, Jisoo is set to star opposite Park Jung-min in the upcoming Coupang Play drama Newtopia, helmed by director Yoon Sung-hyun. The drama tells the story of Kang Young-joo (Jisoo) and her military soldier boyfriend Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jung-min), who run around the city filled with zombies to find each other.

Newtopia will air on February 7 on Prime Video and Coupang Play. Moreover, the BLACKPINK member is also set to drop her album AMORTAGE on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback