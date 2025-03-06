"She is collecting them all like pokemon"- Fans react as Seo Kang-joon in talks of making cameo in BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Boyfriend on Demand

On March 6, 2025, News1 reported that Seo Kang-joon has been offered a cameo appearance in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk's upcoming drama, Boy on Demand, creating much excitement among fans.

As the news spread online, his agency, Man Of Creation, made an official statement to E-Daily confirming that the actor had indeed received the offer and is currently reviewing it.

They said,

“We are positively considering a special appearance on 'Boyfriend on Demand.’”

The upcoming Netflix rom-com follows the story of Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon writer who subscribes to a virtual platform where she can meet boyfriends to get away from her hectic schedule.

Seo Kang-joon is yet to confirm his appearance, and there's no information on the character he has been offered to play. Many netizens have speculated that he would play the role of Seo Mi-rae's (Jisoo) virtual boyfriend in the drama.

As per the reports, Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk will also be making a cameo in the show. Fans were excited to learn that popular actors like Seo Kang-joon, Seo In-guk, and Lee Soo-hyuk will star alongside Jisoo.

BLACKPINK fans were delighted to hear this and stated that they were looking forward to Kang-joon's chemistry with Jisoo. They shared their thoughts about this online:

"She is collecting them all like pokemon," a fan said.

"y'all don't know how much I wanted jisoo and seo kangjoon together in drama like I have been manifesting it since 2018," a fan added.

"Jisoo collects handsome men that I want them to act in dramas with her in the future,but jisoo do it in one drama," a netizen stated.

Fans expressed their excitement over the casting of Boyfriend on Demand.

"No way I saw sooyas manifesting him as her next male lead, and their prayers were heard instantly," a fan wrote.

"Jisoo really eats all the famous male actors, getting more and more impatient waiting for this drama to air," a netizen added.

"you know what makes me the happiest? i was in love with Seo Kangjoon in #UndercoverHighSchool and suddenly he made a cameo in BOD with Jisoo," a user said.

BLACKPINK fans and netizens expressed their wish to see Seo Kang-joon as the main lead character in a K-drama.

"Jisoo bagging seo inguk, lee soohyuk and seo kangjoon on the same kdrama. Tell me she's taking revenge for all the years yg didn't let her act and i'll believe it," a user commented.

"Jisoo and Seo Kangjoon are actually from the same hometown (Gunpo). Childhood Bestfriends to Lovers drama when?," a fan mentioned.

"Maybe seo kangjoon and jisoo can be the main leads in another drama," a user stated.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's Boyfriend on Demand and Seo Kang-joon's Undercover High School

The forthcoming Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In-guk is about a virtual dating app that allows the user to get a monthly boyfriend through subscription.

Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer exhausted from her daily life, gets her dopamine through the app, which introduces her to unrealistically perfect boyfriends.

Meanwhile, Seo In-guk plays the role of Park Kyeong-nam, a man with secrets and indifference, and Seo Mi-rae feels uneasy to be around him. However, he is known to be good at his work and may eventually stir some emotions in Seo Mi-rae. Boyfriend on Demand is currently in production, and is scheduled for release in 2026.

On the other hand, Seo Kang-joon has been making waves through his comeback drama Undercover High School following his military discharge in May 2023. The South Korean singer and actor plays the role of National Intelligence Service agent Jeong Hae-seong, who infiltrates a high school under the guise of a student.

His mission is to find King Gojong's missing gold bars, which are hidden somewhere in the school. Meanwhile, Jin Ki-joo plays the role of Oh Su-a, Jeong Hae-seong’s homeroom teacher who teaches Korean history.

Oh Su-a finds herself in situations where Jeong Hae-seong resembles her first love. However, her first love has left her with unhealed wounds.

Undercover High School starring Seo Kang-joon and Jin Ki-joo airs every Friday and Saturday on MBC at 9:50 pm KST.

